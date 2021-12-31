MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed T-Shirt or Hat From Throwboy

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple-themed t-shirt or hat. Throwboy is best known for its pillows designed to look like classic Apple products, but the company also has a line of t-shirts and a series of hats featuring designs immediately recognizable to Apple fans.

throwboy t shirts
The 9:41 shirt, for example, displays the exact time that Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone, and the now-iconic time is also used regularly in Apple marketing and screenshots. A "Think Different (again)" shirt pairs the famous phrasing with rainbow coloring.

throwboy think different shirt
There's a "1984" design featuring a mouse pointer and Apple's iconic typeface, along with a "Command" shirt, which has the same Command logo featured on all of Apple's Macs.

throwboy command shirt
Apple fans will recognize the "Hello" logo shirt in with bright, colorful letters, and the Iconic shirt, which has rainbow lettering.

throwboy hello shirt
For Face ID fans, Throwboy has a new "Face" shirt that uses the little icon that Apple uses to represent Face ID in the "Face ID & Passcode" section of the Settings app. It comes in either black or white, as do many of Throwboy's other shirts. The Command shirt is available in a whole rainbow of colors.

throwboy face id shirt
Throwboy's shirts are unisex and come in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, with all of the shirts priced at $32.99. The t-shirts are made from 100 percent cotton and are preshrunk, and they're constructed with double stitched sleeves and hems for durability.

throwboy 1941 shirt
Hat wearers will be pleased to hear that Throwboy's t-shirt designs also come on classic baseball hats, so you can get the popular Apple-themed icons in hat form.

throwboy hat hello
There's a 9:41 hat, a command hat, a "Hello" hat, and a hat with a mouse pointer to choose from, with all hats priced at $30. Hats are adjustable, and color options include black, white, and blue.

throwboy hat 941
We have 15 prizes to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner can pick out their favorite t-shirt or hat. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Throwboy Giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 31) at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 7. The winner will be chosen randomly on January 7 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

