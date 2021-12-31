MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed T-Shirt or Hat From Throwboy

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple-themed t-shirt or hat. Throwboy is best known for its pillows designed to look like classic Apple products, but the company also has a line of t-shirts and a series of hats featuring designs immediately recognizable to Apple fans.



The 9:41 shirt, for example, displays the exact time that Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone, and the now-iconic time is also used regularly in Apple marketing and screenshots. A "Think Different (again)" shirt pairs the famous phrasing with rainbow coloring.



There's a "1984" design featuring a mouse pointer and Apple's iconic typeface, along with a "Command" shirt, which has the same Command logo featured on all of Apple's Macs.



Apple fans will recognize the "Hello" logo shirt in with bright, colorful letters, and the Iconic shirt, which has rainbow lettering.



For Face ID fans, Throwboy has a new "Face" shirt that uses the little icon that Apple uses to represent Face ID in the "Face ID & Passcode" section of the Settings app. It comes in either black or white, as do many of Throwboy's other shirts. The Command shirt is available in a whole rainbow of colors.



Throwboy's shirts are unisex and come in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, with all of the shirts priced at $32.99. The t-shirts are made from 100 percent cotton and are preshrunk, and they're constructed with double stitched sleeves and hems for durability.



Hat wearers will be pleased to hear that Throwboy's t-shirt designs also come on classic baseball hats, so you can get the popular Apple-themed icons in hat form.



There's a 9:41 hat, a command hat, a "Hello" hat, and a hat with a mouse pointer to choose from, with all hats priced at $30. Hats are adjustable, and color options include black, white, and blue.



