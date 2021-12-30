Deals: Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Returns to Lowest Price of $299 on Amazon ($30 Off)
Today we're tracking the return of a rare discount on Apple's 10.2-inch 64GB Wi-Fi iPad from 2021. You can get this tablet for $299.00 on Amazon, down from $329.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale is only available in Space Gray, and it's shipped and sold by Amazon. We're still experiencing shipping delays following the Christmas holiday, and the iPad today is no exception as it has an estimated delivery date of late January. Since we don't know when this sale will come back once it's gone, it's still a good idea to lock in this rare all-time low price today.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
