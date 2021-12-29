T-Mobile's Latest Data Breach Linked to SIM Swap Attacks

by

Back in August, T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach impacting more than 50 million current, former, and prospective T-Mobile users, and now the cellular company is dealing with another smaller data breach incident.

tmobilelogo
Reports yesterday suggested that T-Mobile was aware of unauthorized activity affecting some customer accounts, and now, T-Mobile has confirmed that those reports were due to SIM swap attacks affecting a "very small number of customers."

In a statement to Bleeping Computer, T-Mobile said that impacted customers had been informed that they had been the victim of SIM swap attacks. In a SIM swap attack, social engineering is used to persuade T-Mobile employees to reassign the phone numbers linked to a person to someone else, allowing attackers to take over a phone number. This can be devastating, as phone numbers are often linked to email accounts, banking accounts, and other sensitive information.

We informed a very small number of customers that the SIM card assigned to a mobile number on their account may have been illegally reassigned or limited account information was viewed.

Unauthorized SIM swaps are unfortunately a common industry-wide occurrence, however this issue was quickly corrected by our team, using our in-place safeguards, and we proactively took additional protective measures on their behalf.

T-Mobile says that the attack has been mitigated and that the issue has now been corrected, but the company has not provided specific details on the number of customers impacted nor how the hackers were able to execute the SIM swap attacks.

In the August data breach, attackers were able to obtain phone numbers, addresses, birth dates, social security numbers, driver's license and ID info, IMEI numbers, and IMSI numbers for more than 50 million people, with the information offered up for sale.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert apologized for the breach at the time, and said that T-Mobile was "truly sorry" for the incident, which was the result of a "bad actor" who used knowledge of T-Mobile's technical systems to gain access to testing environments, using brute force attacks to access T-Mobile's IT servers.

To prevent future attacks, T-Mobile entered into a long-term partnership with cybersecurity experts at Mandiant and with consulting firm KPMG LLP, and the company said that it was planning a multi-year investment to improve security.

Tag: T-Mobile

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
No wonder Apple wants to transition into eSim. T-Mobile is just attracting data breaches at all times now. o_O



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
Guess their engagement with cyber security experts is not working yet…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VulchR Avatar
VulchR
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
Time to start compensating people directly and substantially when their data are hacked.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
Found this article which further details how you can protect your identity.

https://www.cnet.com/google-amp/news/t-mobile-data-breach-and-sim-swap-scam-how-to-protect-your-identity/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple$ Avatar
Apple$
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
Maybe it's time for Apple to start their own MVNO company. At least in the US.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
noone Avatar
noone
58 minutes ago at 10:29 am
I think its about time TMobile gets heavily fined for every data breach they have. I understand that, despite best efforts, things can happen. But TMobile gets hit over and over and over and over and over again. At this point its pure negligence.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 12 sim card slot

Apple Allegedly Preparing for iPhones Without SIM Card Slot by September 2022 [Updated]

Sunday December 26, 2021 8:13 pm PST by
Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner. Image: iFixit An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The...
Read Full Article234 comments
apple gift card pink holiday

What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Sunday December 26, 2021 1:00 pm PST by
Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you unwrapped one this year, we've put together a list of 23 ways to spend it, with all of the ideas for what to buy costing under $100 in the United States. Keep in mind that Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

Apple Bringing Its Custom Silicon to an Unexpected Device

Monday December 27, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple is planning to bring its custom silicon chips to the Pro Display XDR, a recent report has suggested. The leaker known as "Dylandkt," who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors, recently claimed that LG is developing a 32-inch display panel for a new Pro Display XDR featuring an unspecified Apple silicon chip. Apple's custom silicon SoCs, such as the S7, A15...
Read Full Article
apple park drone june 2018 2

Some Apple Engineers Rewarded Up to $180K in Stock Bonuses as Incentive to Stay

Tuesday December 28, 2021 11:53 am PST by
Apple is providing stock bonuses to some engineers in order to prevent them from moving on to companies like Meta, reports Bloomberg. Last week, select engineers in silicon design, hardware, software, and operations were informed that they would be receiving a $50,000 to $180,000 stock bonus, which Bloomberg says is "unusual and significant." Most engineers received stock worth $80,000 to...
Read Full Article132 comments
apple japan new year promotion 2022

Apple to Offer Limited-Edition AirTag as Part of Japanese New Year Promotion

Monday December 27, 2021 1:33 pm PST by
In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3. In addition to a gift card, Apple said the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will...
Read Full Article43 comments