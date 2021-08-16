T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Unclear If Personal Customer Data Was Accessed

by

T-Mobile today confirmed that some of its data had been accessed without authorization in a breach that may impact more than 100 million of its users, reports Reuters.

Over the weekend, T-Mobile began investigating a forum post that offered data from more than 100 million people. T-Mobile was not mentioned in that post, but the person selling the data told Motherboard that it had come from T-Mobile's servers, thus leading T-Mobile to look into it. The hacker who spoke to Motherboard claimed that several T-Mobile servers had been breached.

T-Mobile has now confirmed that there was indeed unauthorized access to some customer data, but T-Mobile does not yet know if personal customer data has been accessed.

According to the original forum post, the data for sale includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information.

Motherboard said that it was provided with some samples of data and was able to confirm that they contained accurate information on T-Mobile customers. At the time, T-Mobile said that it was aware of claims made and was "actively investigating their validity."

T-Mobile should soon be following up with more information on what data was accessed in the breach.

LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
50 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
I own a small car dealership and I encrypt all of my customer's data at rest. I could hand my database to a hacker with next to nothing compromised. You'd need to dump my database and steal the secret in memory key.

In 2021 these billion dollar companies need to be held accountable. Unacceptable.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lip008 Avatar
lip008
48 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
Anytime I've had to go into Sprint or T-Mobile they required a scan of my driver's license. It's been a pita to access the account or go into the store for a while now all in the name of security! Guess that was all for nothing! Status quo....we'll get 18 months of credit monitoring and $8 from the lawsuit outcome in 2025...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wags Avatar
Wags
46 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Companies should be fined heavily for stuff like this. Many don’t invest enough resources to be responsible but not enough public outrage. Will be no news by tomorrow.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
54 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
? I switched from AT&T to T-Mobile this past May…. ??
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SFjohn Avatar
SFjohn
41 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
That’s totally unacceptable in this day and age. As a T-mobile customer for years now, this is really bad. Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information! What else? Mother’s Maiden Name? T-Mobile needs to pay for a years worth of fraud monitoring on every account stolen at the very least!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
48 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
With iOS running as Server this wouldn’t have happened.

/s
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
