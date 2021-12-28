Apple Maps Team Members Receive Unique Thank You Gift

Apple has been revamping its Maps app over the last few years, with the updated experience providing more detailed coverage of roads and buildings, faster and more accurate navigation, 3D views of landmarks in major cities, and more.



In light of those efforts, Apple recently sent a unique gift to some employees working on the Maps team, according to a LinkedIn post shared on Reddit. The gift package includes some custom Apple Maps pins, stickers, and imagery, along with a small card thanking employees for their contributions to the Maps app.

"Each and every one of you has your fingerprints on Springfield," the card reads, suggesting that "Springfield" might be Apple's internal codename for the revamped Maps experience. "Thank you for all of your distinct contributions to this product and for building on the legacy of great work here at Apple," the card adds.



Apple's revamped Maps experience is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

"The map has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Share ETA, and more," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, when the revamped Maps experienced rolled out to Australia. "Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they're going."