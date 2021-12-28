Apple Maps Team Members Receive Unique Thank You Gift

by

Apple has been revamping its Maps app over the last few years, with the updated experience providing more detailed coverage of roads and buildings, faster and more accurate navigation, 3D views of landmarks in major cities, and more.

apple maps gift 1
In light of those efforts, Apple recently sent a unique gift to some employees working on the Maps team, according to a LinkedIn post shared on Reddit. The gift package includes some custom Apple Maps pins, stickers, and imagery, along with a small card thanking employees for their contributions to the Maps app.

"Each and every one of you has your fingerprints on Springfield," the card reads, suggesting that "Springfield" might be Apple's internal codename for the revamped Maps experience. "Thank you for all of your distinct contributions to this product and for building on the legacy of great work here at Apple," the card adds.

apple maps gift 2
Apple's revamped Maps experience is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

"The map has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Share ETA, and more," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, when the revamped Maps experienced rolled out to Australia. "Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they're going."

Tag: Apple Maps Guide

Popular Stories

iphone 12 sim card slot

Apple Allegedly Preparing for iPhones Without SIM Card Slot by September 2022 [Updated]

Sunday December 26, 2021 8:13 pm PST by
Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner. Image: iFixit An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The...
Read Full Article196 comments
apple gift card pink holiday

What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Sunday December 26, 2021 1:00 pm PST by
Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you unwrapped one this year, we've put together a list of 23 ways to spend it, with all of the ideas for what to buy costing under $100 in the United States. Keep in mind that Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for...
Read Full Article24 comments
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

Apple Bringing Its Custom Silicon to an Unexpected Device

Monday December 27, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple is planning to bring its custom silicon chips to the Pro Display XDR, a recent report has suggested. The leaker known as "Dylandkt," who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors, recently claimed that LG is developing a 32-inch display panel for a new Pro Display XDR featuring an unspecified Apple silicon chip. Apple's custom silicon SoCs, such as the S7, A15...
Read Full Article