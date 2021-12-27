Apple Store Closures Surpass 20 Today Across the U.S. as COVID Cases Rise

by

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the number of Apple retail stores in the U.S. that are temporarily closed today has surpassed 20. Not all of the closures are related to the virus, with five stores closed in Washington state following inclement weather.

apple carnegie library store
The latest high-profile locations to be shut for business include Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., Apple Century City in Los Angeles, and Apple Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Apple also has six stores temporarily closed in Texas, in addition to three in Ohio, two in Virginia, two in Georgia, and a handful of others.

The full list of locations that are temporarily closed today per Apple's website:

  • Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C.
  • Apple Century City in Los Angeles, CA
  • Apple Beverly Center in Los Angeles, CA
  • Apple Walnut Street in Philadelphia, PA
  • Apple Baybrook in Friendswood, TX
  • Apple First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, TX
  • Apple Highland Village in Houston, TX
  • Apple Memorial City in Houston, TX
  • Apple Willowbrook Mall in Houston, TX
  • Apple The Woodlands in The Woodlands, TX
  • Apple Crocker Park in Westlake, OH
  • Apple Eton in Woodmere, OH
  • Apple Summit Mall in Akron, OH
  • Apple Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA
  • Apple Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, VA
  • Apple Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, GA
  • Apple Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA
  • Apple Saddle Creek in Germantown, TN
  • Apple The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
  • Apple Pheasant Lane in Nashua, NH
  • Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, MD

Five stores in Washington state are also closed today following inclement weather:

  • Apple Alderwood in Lynnwood, WA
  • Apple Bellevue Square in Bellevue, WA
  • Apple Southcenter in Tukwila, WA
  • Apple Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, WA
  • Apple University Village in Seattle, WA

Apple did not comment on the closures, but it said many of the stores that are temporarily closed continue to serve customers with orders placed for pickup or same-day delivery. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that many store closures have been due to rising COVID-19 cases among employees.

"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," Apple told Bloomberg earlier this month, adding that it remains committed to comprehensive health and safety measures. Several other Apple retail stores that were temporarily closed this month have since reopened.

