Sketchy Rumor Claims iPhone 15 Pro Won't Have Physical SIM Card Slot

iPhone 15 Pro models may lack a physical SIM card slot, according to a sketchy rumor shared by Brazilian website Blog do iPhone.

Image Credit: iFixit

While recent iPhone models have a physical nano-SIM card slot and a digital eSIM, the report claims that iPhone 15 Pro models slated for release in 2023 will instead have two eSIMs, ensuring that Dual-SIM functionality remains available. Dual-SIM mode allows you to have two lines of service on one iPhone, which is useful for purchasing data-only plans while traveling abroad or having personal and business lines on a single iPhone.

Given that iPhone 15 Pro models are still two years away from being released, this rumor should be treated with some skepticism until it is corroborated by other sources. Blog do iPhone is also not a well-established source of Apple rumors.

If this rumor proves to be accurate, iPhone 15 Pro models might still have a physical SIM card slot in countries where eSIM service is not available.

The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance. Apple is also rumored to release a portless iPhone without a Lightning connector in the future, and the lack of a SIM card slot would be another step towards a truly seamless design.