Deals: 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to $339 ($60 Off)

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price on the Apple Watch Series 7, dropping the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum model with a Clover Sport Band to $339.00, down from $399.00. At $60 off, this is the lowest price we've seen yet on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you order soon and pay for next-day shipping, it'll arrive in time for Christmas.

There is one other 41mm GPS models on sale, but it doesn't reach the $339.00 price tag. You can get the (Product)RED Aluminum Case with a (Product)RED Sport Band for $349.99. Target is matching the sale on this Apple Watch.

If you're looking for the larger watch, Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Blue Aluminum with an Abyss Blue Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00. The only other 45mm GPS model on sale at this price is the Midnight Aluminum with a Midnight Sport Band, and both devices will arrive after Christmas. You can also find these sale prices being matched at Target.

