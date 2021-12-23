Deals: 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to $339 ($60 Off)
Amazon this week introduced a new record low price on the Apple Watch Series 7, dropping the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum model with a Clover Sport Band to $339.00, down from $399.00. At $60 off, this is the lowest price we've seen yet on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you order soon and pay for next-day shipping, it'll arrive in time for Christmas.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There is one other 41mm GPS models on sale, but it doesn't reach the $339.00 price tag. You can get the (Product)RED Aluminum Case with a (Product)RED Sport Band for $349.99. Target is matching the sale on this Apple Watch.
If you're looking for the larger watch, Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Blue Aluminum with an Abyss Blue Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00. The only other 45mm GPS model on sale at this price is the Midnight Aluminum with a Midnight Sport Band, and both devices will arrive after Christmas. You can also find these sale prices being matched at Target.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
