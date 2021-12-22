Apple Shares 10 Helpful iPhone Tips and Tricks

Apple today shared a new video on YouTube demonstrating 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known about.

If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit. Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content like web links in a Messages conversation by touching and holding the item you want to pin and tapping Pin. To stack Home screen widgets, touch and hold an empty space on the Home screen and then drag one widget onto another of the same size. To select multiple photos to add to other apps, touch and hold a photo until you feel a tap, drag the photo to another part of the screen while still holding it, tap additional photos with a different finger to create a stack, switch to another app while still holding the stack, and lift your finger. To create a text replacement such as "omw" for "on my way," open the Settings app and tap General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. To open the Camera app without unlocking your iPhone, swipe left on the Lock screen. To scan a document in the Notes app, tap the camera button in a note, tap Scan Documents, and position the document in the viewfinder. Starting with iOS 15, you can copy and paste real-world text in the Camera app by holding the viewfinder over a document or sign, tapping the Scan Text button in the bottom-right corner, and tapping Copy. To jump to the first photo in an album in the Photos app, tap the very top of the screen. To quickly access Search and Siri Suggestions from the Home screen, swipe down on the middle of the screen.

