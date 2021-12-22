Apple Shares 10 Helpful iPhone Tips and Tricks
Apple today shared a new video on YouTube demonstrating 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known about.
An overview of each of the 10 tips and tricks:
- If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit.
- Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content like web links in a Messages conversation by touching and holding the item you want to pin and tapping Pin.
- To stack Home screen widgets, touch and hold an empty space on the Home screen and then drag one widget onto another of the same size.
- To select multiple photos to add to other apps, touch and hold a photo until you feel a tap, drag the photo to another part of the screen while still holding it, tap additional photos with a different finger to create a stack, switch to another app while still holding the stack, and lift your finger.
- To create a text replacement such as "omw" for "on my way," open the Settings app and tap General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
- To open the Camera app without unlocking your iPhone, swipe left on the Lock screen.
- To scan a document in the Notes app, tap the camera button in a note, tap Scan Documents, and position the document in the viewfinder.
- Starting with iOS 15, you can copy and paste real-world text in the Camera app by holding the viewfinder over a document or sign, tapping the Scan Text button in the bottom-right corner, and tapping Copy.
- To jump to the first photo in an album in the Photos app, tap the very top of the screen.
- To quickly access Search and Siri Suggestions from the Home screen, swipe down on the middle of the screen.
For more, watch our videos covering 8 useful iPhone tips and tricks and 50 tips, tricks, and features to check out on iOS 15.
