French News Channel Gets Rare Access Into Apple Park, 'One of the Most Secret Places on the Planet'

French news channel TF1 has gained rare and exclusive access into Apple Park, calling it "one of the most secret places on the Planet" while speaking to top Apple executives, such as its senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, and more.

In Cupertino, California, ‌Apple Park‌‌ is rarely accessible to anyone who isn't an Apple employee. Before the global health crisis, Apple held in-person events at the campus, but those, even, were severely limited, with guests being limited to the Steve Jobs Theater and not the main building itself.

TF1 has shared new footage inside ‌‌Apple Park‌‌, showing staff members talking [about] and presumably working on the next generation of Apple's products, software, and services.

As expected, the footage doesn't offer any glimpse of unreleased products, with even some of it featuring blurred views of offices and rooms where new and unreleased products may be held. The faces of Apple employees are also blurred in the segment to protect their identity.

TF1 said that during their stay at ‌Apple Park‌, many doors remain closed and everywhere they filmed followed negotiations with Apple. Speaking to TF1, Greg Joswiak, otherwise known as Joz, said when Steve Jobs conceived ‌Apple Park‌, he wanted to create an office for the future.

When Steve Jobs designed Apple Park, he wanted to create the office building of the future. He wanted a place where people leave the office, where they meet by chance, collaborate, and exchange ideas, so he wanted it to be a place to walk.

The report adds employees partake in formal meetings that may be held in large conference rooms while they're walking around the circumference of ‌Apple Park‌ to promote creativity. Apple is on track to become the world's first-ever $3 trillion company, and Joz said that he believes Apple is "in a position where if we can imagine something, then we can create it. We can make it real."

One of Apple's top priorities is health, and during their time at ‌Apple Park‌, the TF1 crew had a chance to speak to Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health. "Our goal is to provide data that is useful to users and also to their doctors. We don't want to replace this doctor-patient relationship, but we want to improve it," said Dr. Desai.

"What is very important is that users can choose element by element what data they authorize and Apple does not receive and see any of your data. They remain inside the device," she added regarding the privacy of users' health data.

TF1 also spoke to Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of the environment, about the company's initiatives and efforts in protecting the environment. ‌Apple Park‌ itself is covered with solar panels on its roof, helping to reduce its carbon footprint and energy usage. "This is what our customers expect. And for us, it means being more attentive to the materials we use, reusing some of them and innovating to take this recycling into account from the design of our products," Jackson said.

The full almost four-minute French segment of TF1's exclusive look into ‌Apple Park‌ can be found here.

