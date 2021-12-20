Apple's Updated 3D Maps With Custom Landmarks Available in Philadelphia

Apple recently rolled out its updated 3D mapping experience in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to both Apple's iOS 15 features page and reports on Twitter.



With the launch of iOS 15 in September, Apple introduced an updated Apple Maps experience with 3D maps that feature additional detail and custom-designed landmarks in select cities.

At launch, the updated Maps app was limited to major cities like Los Angeles, New York City, London, and San Francisco, but Apple has been working to expand it to additional areas. Back in November, Apple brought the 3D Maps experience to Washington, D.C. and San Diego.

As of now, the detailed city experience for ‌Apple Maps‌ can be accessed in London, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, Washington D.C., and the San Francisco Bay Area.