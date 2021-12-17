Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 8.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 8.4 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming four days after the release of watchOS 8.3.



To install watchOS 8.4, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, ‌‌‌‌watchOS 8‌‌‌‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

We don't yet know what's new in the watchOS 8.4 update, but if new features are found, we'll update this article.