Apple Bringing Native Apple Music Experience to Music App for macOS
Apple is rebuilding the Music app for macOS as a fully native app, according to beta code seen by 9to5Mac.
Code in the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2, seeded to developers yesterday, shows that Apple is rebuilding the Music app using AppKit, macOS's native interface framework. The move will lead to significant improvements to the performance and experience of using the Music app, but no significant UI or interface changes.
According to 9to5Mac, the Music app is currently using JET, a technology to turn web content into native apps. The current Music app, which replaced iTunes but uses the same back-end, is heavily reliant on loaded-in Apple Music web content, which some users have criticised for having sluggish responsiveness and usability issues.
While some parts of the Music app, such as the library, were already native, Mac users will notice that searching for media in Apple Music is faster, displaying rebuilt native interfaces. As a result, scrolling, gestures, and animations are also more responsive.
Apple is likely still improving the new native parts of the app, so some interface elements or effects may currently be missing. Apple already rebuilt parts of the Apple TV app using JET in macOS Monterey 12.1.
Related Stories
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.1, the first major update to the macOS Monterey update that initially launched in October.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The macOS Monterey update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 update for those still...
Apple today seeded the second release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming a few days the first release candidate and more than a month after the official release of macOS Monterey.
Registered developers can download macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile through the Apple Developer Center and after the...
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming a week after the fourth beta and a month after the official release of macOS Monterey.
Registered developers can download macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed,...
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after the third beta and a month after the official release of macOS Monterey.
Registered developers can download macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, the beta...
Apple's latest updates, including iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey, and HomePod 15.2 introduce support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, a cheaper version of Apple Music that's only able to be activated through Siri. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we tested the Apple Music Voice Plan to see if it's worth subscribing to for $4.99 per ...
Apple Music is now available to stream on Google Assistant-enabled devices like the Nest Mini and Nest Audio in five more countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and South Korea, according to a recently updated Apple support document.
Apple Music first became available on Nest speakers and displays in the United States, UK, France, Germany, and Japan late last year.
Just...
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming a week after the second beta and three weeks after the official release of macOS Monterey.
Registered developers can download macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, the beta...
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming a week after the first beta and a week and a half after the official release of macOS Monterey.
Registered developers can download macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, the...
Popular Stories
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu.
In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo sent out today.
Back in November, Apple sent out a letter telling employees that Apple would expect them to start returning to the office on February 1, but that return date has now...
Wednesday December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by Juli Clover
We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the...
LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors.
In a Twitter thread, the leaker said...
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports.
Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch.
The notch, which Apple calls...
Apple has quietly nixed all mentions of CSAM from its Child Safety webpage, suggesting its controversial plan to detect child sexual abuse images on iPhones and iPads may hang in the balance following significant criticism of its methods.
Apple in August announced a planned suite of new child safety features, including scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material...
It has once again been rumored that next year's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera (the "Wide" lens), compared to a 12-megapixel Wide lens on iPhone 13 Pro models, but it is not as simple as it might sound.
In a research note earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPhone 14 Pro models may support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output, which...
Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young.
Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided f...
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Top Rated Comments