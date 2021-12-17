Apple Bringing Native Apple Music Experience to Music App for macOS

by

Apple is rebuilding the Music app for macOS as a fully native app, according to beta code seen by 9to5Mac.

apple music
Code in the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2, seeded to developers yesterday, shows that Apple is rebuilding the Music app using AppKit, macOS's native interface framework. The move will lead to significant improvements to the performance and experience of using the Music app, but no significant UI or interface changes.

According to 9to5Mac, the Music app is currently using JET, a technology to turn web content into native apps. The current Music app, which replaced iTunes but uses the same back-end, is heavily reliant on loaded-in Apple Music web content, which some users have criticised for having sluggish responsiveness and usability issues.

While some parts of the Music app, such as the library, were already native, Mac users will notice that searching for media in ‌Apple Music‌ is faster, displaying rebuilt native interfaces. As a result, scrolling, gestures, and animations are also more responsive.

Apple is likely still improving the new native parts of the app, so some interface elements or effects may currently be missing. Apple already rebuilt parts of the Apple TV app using JET in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1.

Top Rated Comments

megastuff999 Avatar
megastuff999
1 hour ago at 08:10 am
Good. Current app is horrid.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ValentinStRoch Avatar
ValentinStRoch
1 hour ago at 08:12 am
Thank goodness! The Music app is a horrible. I miss the versatility and speed of the native iTunes app for searching, sorting. So many features present in iTunes were not carried forward to the Music app.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
1 hour ago at 08:10 am
[Pauses iTunes.] How about Windows?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacinMan Avatar
MacinMan
54 minutes ago at 08:22 am

Excuse my ignorance, but in what way was it not native? Do they mean not entirely unique code because it’s based on iTunes?
I didn't realize it wasn't native either. I don't use it a lot, but have never had issues with music on the mac.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ratspg Avatar
ratspg
1 hour ago at 08:13 am
Please bring that speeeeeed. It is so slow and outdated on even my latest 16" MBP. Feels like a slow-loading website (which it is.)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matt_and_187_like_this Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
56 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Long overdue. The experience is horrendous.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
