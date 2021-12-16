Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a day after the release of ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

We don't yet know what's included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2, but Apple has yet to implement a major feature -- Universal Control. Universal Control is designed to allow a single mouse and trackpad to be used with multiple Macs and iPads, and Apple has said it will be launching this spring.

We'll update this article when we find out what's new in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2. Apple has also seeded a macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 beta for those who are still running Big Sur.