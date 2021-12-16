Pixelmator Photo Now Available on iPhone

Pixelmator today announced that its Pixelmator Photo app is now available on the iPhone. Previously limited to the iPad, the photo editing app features over 30 desktop-class color adjustment options, support for over 600 RAW image formats like Apple ProRAW, integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos, and several AI-powered editing tools.



Pixelmator Photo for iPhone also includes batch editing features for editing entire photoshoots at once, copying and pasting edits between photos, a split comparison view for comparing edits in close detail, essential tools like Crop and Straighten, and more.

Pixelmator Photo for iPhone requires iOS 14 or later and is available today on the App Store as a free update for existing users of the iPad app. New users can take advantage of a special launch price of $3.99, and the app will be regularly priced at $7.99.

Pixelmator is best known for its popular Pixelmator Pro image editor for the Mac.