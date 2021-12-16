Pixelmator Photo Now Available on iPhone

by

Pixelmator today announced that its Pixelmator Photo app is now available on the iPhone. Previously limited to the iPad, the photo editing app features over 30 desktop-class color adjustment options, support for over 600 RAW image formats like Apple ProRAW, integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos, and several AI-powered editing tools.

pixelmator photo iphone
Pixelmator Photo for iPhone also includes batch editing features for editing entire photoshoots at once, copying and pasting edits between photos, a split comparison view for comparing edits in close detail, essential tools like Crop and Straighten, and more.


Pixelmator Photo for iPhone requires iOS 14 or later and is available today on the App Store as a free update for existing users of the iPad app. New users can take advantage of a special launch price of $3.99, and the app will be regularly priced at $7.99.

Pixelmator is best known for its popular Pixelmator Pro image editor for the Mac.

Tag: Pixelmator

Top Rated Comments

strongidea Avatar
strongidea
1 hour ago at 08:00 am

I just noticed that and when I tried buying it ($3.99) it told me I had a prior version and allowed me to get this version for free.
I can confirm this.

I was pretty sure I had bought the app for iPad and still was showing as £3.49 for me, but when I “bought” it again, it showed a message saying the update was free because I own a previous version or something
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
1 hour ago at 07:53 am

I have the original Pixelmator for the iPad and on the App Store it shows I need to pay.
I just noticed that and when I tried buying it ($3.99) it told me I had a prior version and allowed me to get this version for free.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
1 hour ago at 07:59 am
Great to see a new Pixelmator Photo app for the iPhone!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
evertjr Avatar
evertjr
1 hour ago at 07:59 am
Instabuy, I was so ready to ditch Lightroom mobile.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
12 minutes ago at 08:49 am

I just noticed that and when I tried buying it ($3.99) it told me I had a prior version and allowed me to get this version for free.
Yeah, same here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JetBlack7 Avatar
JetBlack7
1 hour ago at 07:50 am
I have the original Pixelmator for the iPad and on the App Store it shows I need to pay.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

onedrive for web

OneDrive for Web Gains Image Editing Tools, Coming to iOS App Soon

Wednesday June 23, 2021 4:00 am PDT by
OneDrive users can now edit pictures after they've uploaded them to the cloud storage service, thanks to the addition of basic photo editing features announced this week by Microsoft. Similar to tools found in Google Photos, the new features include standard cropping options with built-in presets for images to be used on social media, as well as flip and 90-degree and incremental rotate...
Read Full Article12 comments
adobe photoshop ipad smudge

Adobe Adds New Smudge and Sponge Tools to Photoshop for iPad

Tuesday December 14, 2021 11:49 am PST by
Adobe today updated its Photoshop for iPad app, introducing two tools that were previously unavailable to bring the iPad version of the app more in line with Photoshop for desktop. With the new Smudge tool, Photoshop for iPad users can blend colors in their images, and with the Sponge tool, different areas of an image can be saturated or desaturated. According to Adobe, the Smudge tool is ...
Read Full Article52 comments
Pixelmator Pro 2

Pixelmator Pro 2.2 Update Adds macOS Monterey Support, 28 Shortcuts Actions, New Split Comparison View, and More

Tuesday October 26, 2021 4:17 am PDT by
Pixelmator 2.2 got its public release on Tuesday. The latest major update to the popular image editing app includes support for macOS Monterey and Shortcuts, as well as a new Split Comparison View, a new Bokeh effect, and more. With Monterey bringing Shortcuts to the Mac for the first time, Pixelmator is adding 28 dedicated actions, including all ML-based tools (Super Resolution, Enhance,...
Read Full Article22 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Hide My Email Improvements and More

Monday December 13, 2021 9:48 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article98 comments
General iOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of iOS 15.2 for iPhone 13 Models to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Friday December 10, 2021 10:12 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second RC version of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers and public beta testers, less than a week after seeding the first RC and six weeks after the launch of iOS 15.1. iOS 15.2 beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. Public beta testers can also download the...
Read Full Article33 comments
General iOS 15

Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to Developers

Tuesday December 7, 2021 10:05 am PST by
Apple today seeded the RC versions of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, less than a week after seeding the fourth betas and six weeks after the launch of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. iOS and iPadOS 15.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. iOS and iPadOS ...
Read Full Article38 comments
google photos locked folder

Google Photos 'Locked Folder' Feature for Pixel Phones Coming to iOS

Friday October 29, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
Google Photos users on iPhone and iPad will soon be able to lock their most sensitive images in a special passcode-protected folder, thanks to a new feature coming to the iOS app (via The Verge). Currently exclusive to Pixel phones, the privacy-oriented Locked Folder feature allows users to save photos and videos in the app within a separate space that requires a passcode or fingerprint to...
Read Full Article46 comments
iphone 12 pro cinematic mode

iMovie and Clips Apps for iOS Gain Support for iPhone 13 Features

Monday September 20, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
Apple today updated iMovie and Clips with support for several new features that are set to be introduced alongside the iPhone 13 models. iMovie now supports Cinematic Mode and can be used to add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in Cinematic Mode video. Cinematic Mode is a feature that's available on all of the iPhone 13 models, but footage can be edited ...
Read Full Article14 comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Hole Punch Feature

Apple Will Finally Kill the Notch With the iPhone 14 Pro

Monday December 13, 2021 2:58 am PST by
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports. Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch. The notch, which Apple calls...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Hide My Email Improvements and More

Monday December 13, 2021 9:48 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article98 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM

Monday December 13, 2021 6:28 pm PST by
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
Read Full Article164 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.1 With SharePlay

Monday December 13, 2021 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.1, the first major update to the macOS Monterey update that initially launched in October. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The ‌‌macOS Monterey‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 update for those still...
Read Full Article275 comments
apple tv 4k design green

Apple Releases tvOS 15.2 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Monday December 13, 2021 9:45 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 15.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support. tvOS 15.2 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ owners...
Read Full Article35 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

How the iPhone 14 Pro's Upgraded 48-Megapixel Camera is Expected to Work

Tuesday December 14, 2021 8:00 am PST by
It has once again been rumored that next year's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera (the "Wide" lens), compared to a 12-megapixel Wide lens on iPhone 13 Pro models, but it is not as simple as it might sound. In a research note earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPhone 14 Pro models may support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output, which...
Read Full Article68 comments
airtag android 1

Apple Releases 'Tracker Detect' App to Prevent Android Users From Being Tracked by AirTags

Monday December 13, 2021 10:44 am PST by
Apple today released a new "Tracker Detect" app on the Google Play Store, with the app designed to allow Android users to locate AirTags that might be nearby. According to the app's description, Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with the Find My Network, so it will locate AirTags and other Find My-enabled devices like the...
Read Full Article153 comments
Child Safety Feature yellow

Apple Removes All References to Controversial CSAM Scanning Feature From Its Child Safety Webpage [Updated]

Wednesday December 15, 2021 1:53 am PST by
Apple has quietly nixed all mentions of CSAM from its Child Safety webpage, suggesting its controversial plan to detect child sexual abuse images on iPhones and iPads may hang in the balance following significant criticism of its methods. Apple in August announced a planned suite of new child safety features, including scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material...
Read Full Article217 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely

Monday December 13, 2021 12:13 pm PST by
Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided f...
Read Full Article175 comments