Xcode 13.2 Update Downloaded From Mac App Store Causing Errors for Developers

Alongside iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and watchOS 8.3, Apple yesterday introduced an updated version of Xcode, Xcode 13.2. Developers who are updating should be aware that there's a bug with the Mac App Store version of the software at this time, and it should be avoided.



According to a thread on the Developer forums, updating to Xcode 13.2 from the Mac App Store results in projects that will no longer compile and package errors. Many developers are seeing the following message: "Internal error: missingPackageDescriptionModule," and there appears to be no fix at this time.

Other developers have received errors related to Github certificate validation and when attempting to add packages from Github.

Apple says that it is investigating the issue, and that in the meantime, Xcode 13.2 should be downloaded directly from the Releases section of the Apple Developer website.