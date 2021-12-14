Apple Plans 'Ring in the New Year' Activity Challenge for Apple Watch Users

Apple is planning to offer a new "Ring in the New Year" Apple Watch Activity Challenge starting on Saturday, January 1.
The Activity Challenge will require users to close all three of their Fitness rings for seven days in a row in January. That means meeting all stand, exercise, and move goals for a week.
As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the New Year challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.
Apple has hosted a New Year challenge for many years running now, and it is one of many Activity Challenges that Apple offers throughout the year to encourage people to meet their Fitness goals.
Apple's annual "Ring in the New Year" Activity Challenge has begun appearing for many users in the Fitness app on iPhone and Apple Watch over the last few days. The challenge's rules are similar to previous New Year awards, requiring users to close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January. Ring in the New Year Challenge
Start 2021 off right. This January, earn this...
Apple is planning to offer its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Thursday, November 11 in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.
Apple says that Apple Watch owners can earn the Veterans Day award by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more on November 11.Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any...
Today only, Apple Watch owners can complete a new Apple Watch activity challenge in celebration of Heart Month, which is aimed at promoting cardiovascular health.
The challenge, which is listed in the Fitness app on the iPhone, tasks users with earning 60 minutes on their Exercise ring.
Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine's...
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Activity Awards to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 7 and a set of Activity Awards, which are magnets that mimic the awards that you receive for reaching Apple Watch fitness goals.
Priced between $8.99 and $11.99 each, each soft enamel magnet is modeled after a different award that you can receive from completing...
The Fitness app on the iPhone is offering up a new dance-focused Activity Challenge, which is set to kick off on Thursday, April 29, aka International Dance Day.
Apple Watch owners can complete the International Dance Day Challenge by completing a dance workout of 20 minutes or more in the Workout app.
Apple Fitness+ has a dance workout category with trainers LaShawn, Jhon, and Ben,...
SharePlay, a new feature that's been introduced in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1, is compatible with Apple Fitness+ and adds a fun new feature to Apple's fitness service - working out with friends.
Using SharePlay, Apple Fitness+ users can work out with friends and family members over FaceTime. Apple says that this is a good way to help people "stay...
From today, Apple Watch owners can complete a new Apple Watch activity challenge in celebration of black history.
The Unity challenge, which is listed in the Activity app on the iPhone, asks users to close their Move rings seven times in a row during February. Let's celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your ...
Apple will host a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of International Women's Day in March, according to 9to5Mac.
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 around the world as a focal point for women's rights.
The Activity Challenge will appear as an alert for Apple Watch users in the days leading up to the event. To win the International Women's Day...
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports.
Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch.
The notch, which Apple calls...
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple's AR/VR headset plans, and more.
In other news, it looks like the next round of Apple software updates will be arriving shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The updates will bring several new features like the...
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Apple could be looking to simplify the naming of its product lineups, most noticeably with the launch of a "MacBook" and "iMac Pro" in 2022, according to recent rumors.
Apple is believed to be preparing to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a new high-end iMac, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro with Apple silicon.
While multiple...
Amazon today is beating the Black Friday price we tracked on Apple's AirPods 3 last month, now available for just $139.99, down from $179.00. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we tracked the AirPods 3 at $149.99.
Starting early next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will gain access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
The tool will allow technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods Pro during repair...
Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max were previously running firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware available, and AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates...
Apple today seeded the second RC version of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers and public beta testers, less than a week after seeding the first RC and six weeks after the launch of iOS 15.1.
iOS 15.2 beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. Public beta testers can also download the...
The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models.
The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still...
