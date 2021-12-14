Apple Plans 'Ring in the New Year' Activity Challenge for Apple Watch Users

Apple is planning to offer a new "Ring in the New Year" Apple Watch Activity Challenge starting on Saturday, January 1.



The Activity Challenge will require users to close all three of their Fitness rings for seven days in a row in January. That means meeting all stand, exercise, and move goals for a week.



As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the New Year challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

Apple has hosted a New Year challenge for many years running now, and it is one of many Activity Challenges that Apple offers throughout the year to encourage people to meet their Fitness goals.