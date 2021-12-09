New iPhone SE Inches Closer to Launch as Suppliers Begin Preparing for Shipments

Multiple component suppliers in Apple's supply chain are gearing up for shipments of a third-generation iPhone SE, slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.



The full report has yet to be released, but a paywalled preview reads as follows:

VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones: VCM (voice coil motor) and other component suppliers have still seen no cutback in orders for the new iPhones, and are gearing up for shipments for the next generation of Apple's iPhone SE series slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the new iPhone SE will be equipped with the same 4.7-inch display size and 3GB of RAM as the current model, and the new model is also expected to retain a Touch ID home button and thicker bezels. Kuo previously said key features of the new iPhone SE will include 5G support and a faster processor — likely the A15 chip that debuted in iPhone 13 models and the latest iPad mini.

The new iPhone SE will be released in the first quarter of 2022 specifically, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.

Looking farther ahead, rumors suggest that a fourth-generation iPhone SE is slated for launch in 2023 with more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB of RAM. It's possible this larger iPhone SE will feature a design based on the iPhone XR.

The current iPhone SE launched in April 2020, with pricing starting at $399 for 64GB of storage.