Deals: Get Up to $150 Off Apple's M1 MacBook Air

Amazon has every model of Apple's M1 MacBook Air in stock this week, with all offering delivery before the Christmas holiday. You can save up to $150 on these 2020 notebooks, and you'll find the 512GB model matching its Black Friday price tag.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB model, down from $999.00, and available for Christmas delivery in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. This isn't the lowest we've ever seen the 256GB model go, but it's now likely the last best deal you'll see in 2021.

You can get the 512GB model for $1,099.00, down from $1,249.00. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and all three colors are again available for Christmas delivery.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.