Apple Updates MagSafe Charger Firmware to 10M229

Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that's compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that have magnets inside. The new firmware is version 10M229, up from 9M5069.



The ‌MagSafe‌ Charger initially came out in fall 2020 alongside the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and it has previously seen at least one firmware update.

Because firmware updates are done quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes, so we do not know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.

There is also no clear method for updating a ‌MagSafe‌ charger's firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate.

You can check your ‌MagSafe‌ Charger's firmware by following the instructions in our MagSafe Charger how to.