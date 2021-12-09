Apple Updates MagSafe Charger Firmware to 10M229

Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that's compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that have magnets inside. The new firmware is version 10M229, up from 9M5069.

The ‌MagSafe‌ Charger initially came out in fall 2020 alongside the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and it has previously seen at least one firmware update.

Because firmware updates are done quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes, so we do not know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.

There is also no clear method for updating a ‌MagSafe‌ charger's firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate.

You can check your ‌MagSafe‌ Charger's firmware by following the instructions in our MagSafe Charger how to.

Top Rated Comments

tobefirst Avatar
tobefirst
20 minutes ago at 11:26 am
I heard it enables levitation. And decreases carbohydrates.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
10 minutes ago at 11:36 am
IDK about you guys but my magnet definitely feels snappier.

It snaps on so tight now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moabal Avatar
moabal
20 minutes ago at 11:26 am
These get firmware updates?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CyberGene Avatar
CyberGene
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Mine shows 174.0.0.0
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jmgregory1 Avatar
jmgregory1
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am
I had no idea the MagSafe charging puck was update-able. I wonder if this update will improve my Covid vax Wi-Fi connectivity?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
14 minutes ago at 11:32 am

Mine shows 174.0.0.0
Same
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

