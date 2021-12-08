Apple Car Project Loses Three Key Engineers

by

As Apple gears up to release a fully autonomous vehicle, it is continuing to lose key people who are working on the project, reports Bloomberg. Over the last several weeks, three engineers have departed the company.

Apple car wheel icon feature yellow
Apple's chief engineer for radar systems, Eric Rogers, left for Joby Aviation, a company working on electric aerial ridesharing. Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the battery team, and Stephen Spiteri, a hardware engineering manager, both joined Archer Aviation, a company that is developing an air taxi.

Earlier this month, Apple Car engineering director Michael Schwekutsch left Apple for Archer Aviation as well, and back in September, ‌Apple Car‌ project lead Doug Field left Apple for Ford after three years of heading up ‌Apple Car‌ development.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has lost six members of the project's management team in 2021 alone, but it has also brought on important new hires like Ulrich Kranz, former CEO of self-driving startup Canoo, and CJ Moore, who worked at Tesla and has expertise in self-driving software.

Apple's work on an autonomous vehicle has been plagued by managerial shifts, changes in focus, and hiring issues almost since it began. With Field's departure, Apple brought on Apple Watch chief Kevin Lynch to work on the ‌Apple Car‌, and he is working alongside AI chief John Giannandrea.

Under Lynch's leadership, the ‌Apple Car‌ project is moving forward with the ambitious aim of producing an autonomous electric vehicle that does not require human intervention, which no other car manufacturer has been able to achieve.

Apple is hoping to release a self-driving car by 2025, but the timeline may ultimately prove to be too aggressive.

Related Roundup: Apple Car
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

a m u n Avatar
a m u n
43 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
Can’t believe they need three people to make a key for a car. o_O
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
45 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
Such a rollercoaster of headlines for this Apple Car over the years.
Yes, no, yes, delayed, no, definitely no, maybe, confirmed yes...

Just hope it happens, one day :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madman365 Avatar
madman365
41 minutes ago at 03:34 pm

('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/08/apple-car-project-loses-3-engineers/')

As Apple gears up to release a fully autonomous vehicle, it is continuing to lose key people who are working on the project, reports Bloomberg ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-08/apple-s-car-project-loses-three-more-key-engineers-to-startups'). Over the last several weeks, three engineers have departed the company.



Apple's chief engineer for radar systems, Eric Rogers, left for Joby Aviation ('https://www.jobyaviation.com'), a company working on electric aerial ridesharing. Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the battery team, and Stephen Spiteri, a hardware engineering manager, both joined Archer Aviation ('https://www.archer.com'), a company that is developing an air taxi.

Earlier this month, Apple Car engineering director Michael Schwekutsch left Apple ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/01/apple-car-hardware-engineer-departs-company/') for Archer Aviation as well, and back in September, Apple Car project lead Doug Field left Apple for Ford ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/09/07/apple-car-doug-field-joins-ford/') after three years of heading up Apple Car development.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has lost six members of the project's management team in 2021 alone, but it has also brought on important new hires like Ulrich Kranz ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/06/10/apple-hires-former-bmw-exec-car-project/'), former CEO of self-driving startup Canoo, and CJ Moore, who worked at Tesla and has expertise in self-driving software.

Apple's work on an autonomous vehicle has been plagued by managerial shifts, changes in focus, and hiring issues almost since it began. With Field's departure, Apple brought on Apple Watch chief Kevin Lynch ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/07/16/kevin-lynch-working-on-apple-car-development/') to work on the Apple Car, and he is working alongside AI chief John Giannandrea.

Under Lynch's leadership, the Apple Car project is moving forward with the ambitious aim of producing an autonomous electric vehicle ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/11/18/apple-car-fully-autonomous-2025-launch/') that does not require human intervention, which no other car manufacturer has been able to achieve.

Apple is hoping to release a self-driving car by 2025, but the timeline may ultimately prove to be too aggressive.

Article Link: Apple Car Project Loses Three Key Engineers ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/08/apple-car-project-loses-3-engineers/')
SO, is there any info WHY!? Is the project not working? Not good? Is it internal difficulty working in Apple? The why? I love this site. But so many times the stories are.... "A bomb went off", but no where, why, and what the actual fallout may be. Just sayin'. Three people leaving a company is not news. The WHY is the news.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

1x 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Secretly' Signed $275 Billion Deal With China in 2016

Tuesday December 7, 2021 6:49 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports. In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Read Full Article340 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

Apple Planning Five New Macs for 2022, Including Entry-Level MacBook Pro Refresh

Sunday December 5, 2021 7:55 am PST by
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup A significant MacBook Air...
Read Full Article177 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors

2022 Apple Watch Lineup Rumored to Include New Apple Watch SE and 'Rugged' Model for Sports

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:22 am PST by
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Read Full Article67 comments
apple parts and service history

iOS 15.2 Adds 'Parts and Service History' Feature to iPhone

Tuesday December 7, 2021 9:12 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 15.2, Apple is adding a new "Parts and Service History" section to the Settings app that will let users see the service history of their iPhones and confirm that components used for repairs are genuine. As outlined in a new support document, iPhone users who have iOS 15.2 or later installed can go to Settings > General > About to access Parts and Service History. The...
Read Full Article23 comments
IMG 1840

Apple Music Voice Plan Coming in iOS 15.2

Tuesday December 7, 2021 10:25 am PST by
Apple today provided the release candidate version of iOS 15.2 to developers for testing purposes, and in the release notes, Apple says that the new Apple Music Voice Plan is set to launch alongside the update. Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier for Apple Music that is priced more affordably than a standard Apple Music plan. It's $4.99 instead of $9.99, and is designed...
Read Full Article77 comments
macbook pro 3

macOS Monterey 12.1 Fixes Major Tap to Click, YouTube HDR, and Charging Bugs

Tuesday December 7, 2021 10:48 am PST by
macOS Monterey 12.1, which is set to be released to the public in the near future, addresses several significant bugs that Mac users have been complaining about for weeks. According to Apple's release notes, it fixes a bug that could cause the trackpad to become unresponsive to taps or clicks. We reported on the Tap to Click bug earlier this month after receiving dozens of complaints from Mac...
Read Full Article131 comments
2021 MBP SD Card Error Feature

Some SD Cards Not Working Properly With 2021 14 and 16-Inch MacBook Pros

Monday December 6, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
The SD card reader slot on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is not functioning as expected with some SD cards, according to multiple reports on the MacRumors forums. In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers have detailed the issues that they're having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little consistency between reports and affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and...
Read Full Article231 comments
airpods pro blue holiday 3

Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Available for $169.99 and Christmas Delivery on Amazon ($79 Off) [Update: Expired]

Monday December 6, 2021 6:03 am PST by
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article11 comments
razer chroma fan 1

Razer Launches MagSafe-Compatible Cooling Fan for iPhones

Tuesday December 7, 2021 9:37 am PST by
Razer today announced the launch of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, a MagSafe-compatible fan that's designed to attach to the back of an iPhone. While there's a MagSafe version for the iPhone 12 and 13 models, there's also a second version with a clamp design that's meant for Android phones and that would also work with non-MagSafe iPhones. Razer says that the Phone Cooler Chroma has a...
Read Full Article134 comments