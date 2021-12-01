Apple Car Hardware Engineer Leaves for Air Taxi Startup

by

Apple's Car project recently lost one of its engineering directors, with Michael Schwekutsch departing the company to join air taxi startup Archer Aviation.

Apple car wheel icon feature triad
As discovered by CNBC, Schwekutsch updated his LinkedIn profile to note that he has taken on a role of senior vice president of engineering at Archer. Archer is an aerospace company that is developing an all-electric aircraft that supports vertical takeoff and landing for navigation within cities.

Schwekutsch first joined the Apple Car project in March of 2019, and he served as a senior director of engineering on the special project group, aka the ‌Apple Car‌ team. Prior to that, he was Tesla's vice president of engineering.

Apple's car development has seen continual management shifts over the course of the last few years. Back in September, special projects vice president Doug Field left Apple for Ford after a three-year stint heading up ‌Apple Car‌ development alongside Bob Mansfield and John Giannandrea.

AI chief John Giannandrea is still overseeing ‌Apple Car‌ development, but with Field's departure, Apple recently brought on Apple Watch chief Kevin Lynch to pitch in. Under Lynch's leadership, the ‌Apple Car‌ project is moving ahead, with Apple aiming to produce a fully autonomous electric vehicle. Apple wants to design a self-driving car that does not require human intervention, a goal that car manufacturers have yet to achieve.

Apple is planning to launch a self-driving car within four years with an aggressive launch timeline around 2025, but whether Apple can achieve that goal remains to be seen.

Top Rated Comments

koruki Avatar
koruki
9 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Anyone else think this so-called Apple Car is going to turn into the next Apple TV which went from premium high-end TV ... to a cheap little box you connect to your current TV?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
42 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
Peace out and best of luck!

Working on floating taxi?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chaos215bar2 Avatar
Chaos215bar2
38 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
The things rich people tell each other so they can feel better about themselves:

Humans were destined to explore. But we put ourselves inside vehicles that slowed us down. Not anymore. Experience how Archer’s eVTOL aircraft are powering everyday flight.
Archer’s marketing really is quite something.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joey0 Avatar
joey0
36 minutes ago at 02:40 pm
What is wrong with this project and why is the only thing we know about it the people who are leaving and coming in
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
30 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
I think the only thing this project does is hire people so they can do nothing and leave after one year. Goal of project: keep stock price high.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chivkea Avatar
chivkea
18 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
How about instead of doing R&D on cars, open a division on battery R&D.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

