Razer Launches MagSafe-Compatible Cooling Fan for iPhones

Razer today announced the launch of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, a MagSafe-compatible fan that's designed to attach to the back of an iPhone.



While there's a MagSafe version for the iPhone 12 and 13 models, there's also a second version with a clamp design that's meant for Android phones and that would also work with non-MagSafe iPhones.

Razer says that the Phone Cooler Chroma has a 7-blade fan with up to 6400rpm, and a 30dB noise profile for quiet performance. There's a Bluetooth connection to adjust the fan properties, and it is meant to work with a USB-C power cable as there is no included battery.



According to Razer, the device is meant to provide "advanced cooling technology" for improved gaming performance. The included 12 Razer Chroma RGB lights can also be customized.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma can be purchased from the Razer website for $60.