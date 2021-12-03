MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Apple Watch Band From Southern Straps

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Apple Watch accessory company Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Black or Brown Leather Band compatible with all Apple Watch models.

southern straps black leather
Priced at $129, Southern Straps' Leather Bands are made from full grain Horween leather and hand sewn in California. Each band is vegetable dyed for rich color that will develop a unique patina with use over time.

southern straps brown leather band 4
Each Apple Watch band is stitched with a durable waxed cord material that ensures the band will hold up to daily use for years to come. Southern Straps Leather Bands come with a two-year warranty.

southern straps brown leather band 5
The Leather Bands are available in two sizes. The smallest size is designed to work with 39, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models, while the larger size is compatible with the 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models.

southern straps brown leather band 1
According to Southern Straps, the bands are designed to fit nearly all wrist sizes and can accommodate wrists sized 14cm to 25cm in circumference. Bands can be ordered in black, silver, or gold hardware to match some of the Apple Watch finishes.

southernstraps4
For those interested, Southern Straps also offers a range of affordable, high-quality nylon Apple Watch bands that are available in multiple striped designs and colors.

southern straps close up black
We have five Leather Bands from Southern Straps to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Southern Straps Giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 3) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
27 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I’ll take it. Thanks!

Dang, you beat to me by seconds ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beach bum Avatar
beach bum
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am

I can use this for my new S7 Ti @TheYayAreaLiving ? @beach bum
I thought that we were supposed to be teaming up? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
25 minutes ago at 09:20 am

I’ll take it. Thanks!

Dang, you beat to me by seconds ?
told ya! ;)
I'm actually in the process setting up my new Ti
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am

I thought that we were supposed to be teaming up? ?
yes, but I had to get that post in really fast ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I can use this for my new S7 Ti @TheYayAreaLiving ? @beach bum
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
