Elon Musk Urges Customers to Buy 'Tesla Cyberwhistle' Instead of Apple Polishing Cloth
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has encouraged customers to buy the "Cyberwhistle" for $50 instead of Apple's much-discussed Polishing Cloth.
The product page, which Musk shared on Twitter on Tuesday evening, offers a limited edition stainless steel whistle with the same distinctive design of the Tesla Cybertruck:
Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.
In October, Apple released a Polishing Cloth for $19 which quickly became the subject of ridicule due to its presentation and pricing. Musk had already expressed amusement at the Apple Cloth after its release, and in a follow up tweet, he drew a comparison between Tesla's spoof product and Apple's Polishing Cloth.
The Tesla Cyberwhistle was available for $50 and is already sold out. Meanwhile, Apple's Polishing Cloth is heavily backordered, with new orders due to arrive as late as February 2022.
