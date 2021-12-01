Elon Musk Urges Customers to Buy 'Tesla Cyberwhistle' Instead of Apple Polishing Cloth

by

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has encouraged customers to buy the "Cyberwhistle" for $50 instead of Apple's much-discussed Polishing Cloth.

telsa cyberwhistle
The product page, which Musk shared on Twitter on Tuesday evening, offers a limited edition stainless steel whistle with the same distinctive design of the Tesla Cybertruck:

Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.

In October, Apple released a Polishing Cloth for $19 which quickly became the subject of ridicule due to its presentation and pricing. Musk had already expressed amusement at the Apple Cloth after its release, and in a follow up tweet, he drew a comparison between Tesla's spoof product and Apple's Polishing Cloth.

The Tesla Cyberwhistle was available for $50 and is already sold out. Meanwhile, Apple's Polishing Cloth is heavily backordered, with new orders due to arrive as late as February 2022.

Tags: Tesla, Elon Musk, Polishing Cloth

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
22 minutes ago at 04:09 am

I love how this man is so rich he can publicly flip the bird anytime he wants at anyone he wants. Thank god for billionaires.
Too bad with all of his money he can't pay someone to teach him to be less of an obnoixous jackass.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
26 minutes ago at 04:05 am
Probably has a better chance of actually shipping than the Cybertruck ever does. Probably.....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
squawk7000 Avatar
squawk7000
23 minutes ago at 04:08 am
Perfect for the whistleblower in your life
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
20 minutes ago at 04:11 am
Free advertising for Apple. And telling people not to do something will make them want to do it even more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adamhwi Avatar
Adamhwi
25 minutes ago at 04:05 am
I love how this man is so rich he can publicly flip the bird anytime he wants at anyone he wants. Thank god for billionaires.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
19 minutes ago at 04:11 am
Perhaps spending that $50 on dogecoin might be a smarter move…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Once Considered Launching an 'Apple Watch Pro'

Friday October 29, 2021 2:21 am PDT by
Apple's plans for an "Apple Watch Pro" recently emerged, indicating that the company was considering a "Pro" moniker for a high-end smartwatch. According to files on an Apple Watch demonstration unit used in retail stores from 2015, Apple considered using the brand name "Apple Watch Pro" for some smartwatch models around the time of the Apple Watch's launch. The information was shared by...
Read Full Article
apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Watch Series 7 Already Facing November Delivery for Some Models

Friday October 8, 2021 5:33 am PDT by
Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders began minutes ago and some configurations are already facing extended delivery estimates into November on Apple's online store in the United States, including some aluminum and stainless steel options. Some customers have expressed their frustration that Apple did not provide more details on Series 7 configurations and pricing prior to pre-orders beginning,...
Read Full Article192 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors

Some Customers Unhappy With Apple Watch Series 7 Color Options

Friday October 8, 2021 9:06 am PDT by
With pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 opening today, dissatisfaction with Apple's new color options has been expressed by some customers and pundits on social media. The aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 was available in Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Blue, and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum color options, while the aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ overhauled the lineup of colors, and is available...
Read Full Article529 comments
app store blue banner

Apple Allegedly Buys Ads for Subscription-Based Apps to Collect More Commission [Updated]

Monday November 15, 2021 7:47 am PST by
Update: Apple has now said that the suggestion that it "secretly" or "quietly" buys ads for third-party apps is a mischaracterization. The company says that it regularly communicates with developers about the ads it runs on their behalf. See Apple's full clarification for more information. Apple allegedly buys Google ads for popular subscription-based third-party apps to bolster its collection ...
Read Full Article245 comments
new ipad pro 11 inch

Future iPads May Feature Tough Titanium Alloy Chassis Designs

Friday August 20, 2021 3:32 am PDT by
Apple is considering making future iPads with a titanium alloy chassis design, replacing the aluminum-based metal used in current models, according to sources cited by DigiTimes. The claim appears in a piece covering the production of the upcoming ninth-generation iPad, which will reportedly include a PVD (physical vapor deposition) application to enhance the devices' scratch resistance. Th...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple watch series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders to Start This Friday, Available on October 15

Monday October 4, 2021 6:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7 will start on Friday, October 8, with availability on Friday, October 15. While Apple announced the Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 last month, the company didn't provide any information on availability besides saying it will be available "later this fall." The new Apple Watch will officially be available for pre-orders ...
Read Full Article188 comments
beats studio buds union

Apple Announces New Limited-Edition Beats Studio Buds

Tuesday November 30, 2021 8:49 am PST by
Apple today announced new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in collaboration with clothing store Union, in celebration of the retailer's 30th anniversary. The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds feature a red, black, and green design, which draws inspiration from the Pan-African flag and pays tribute to Union's roots as a Black-owned business, according to Apple. The charging case also...
Read Full Article31 comments
Best Buy November Deals

Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy Offering Beats Studio Buds at All-Time Low Price of $99.99 ($50 Off)

Monday November 22, 2021 11:13 am PST by
We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 26. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article3 comments