You Probably Won't Be Able to Get Apple's New Polishing Cloth in Time for the Holidays

The $19 "Polishing Cloth" that Apple introduced alongside the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models has proven to be wildly popular, and it is now sold out until the end of December/early January.



Orders placed today have delivery estimates ranging from December 20 to January 17, so those who hoped to purchase one for use with their new MacBook Pro or another Apple device will need to wait for two to three months.

Made from a "soft, nonabrasive material," the cloth is suitable for Apple displays, including the nano-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. It can also be used with the mini-LED display of the new MacBook Pro models and all of Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

As of right now, the Polishing Cloth is available exclusively from the online store, and it is not available in Apple's retail locations or from third-party companies. Apple may potentially start selling the cloth in stores at some point, but for now, those hoping for a cloth will need to wait patiently.