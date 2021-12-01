Deals: MagSafe Battery Pack on Sale for $74.99 ($24 Off)

by

Amazon today has the MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.99, down from $99.00. The accessory is in stock and ready to ship today, and it's sold by Amazon.

magsafe battery pack featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale has been applied automatically, so you won't need a discount code. The best price we've ever seen on this accessory was at $74.24 at Verizon, so today's deal is nearly a match of the lowest-ever price on the MagSafe Battery Pack.

$24 OFF
MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.99

The MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, providing wireless charging while traveling. In total, the accessory is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You can also visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

coachgq Avatar
coachgq
52 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
Owned one and wasn’t impressed at all. Sold it for a $10 loss pretty quickly. And I am a huge fan of the MagSafe duo so I do like Apple MagSafe stuff.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brand Avatar
brand
51 minutes ago at 05:25 pm
I've had this since release and have been unimpressed by it. I would much rather have their old battery case that connects with the physical port.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
20 minutes ago at 05:56 pm

I would much rather have their old battery case that connects with the physical port.
Totally. I loved how beautifully integrated and seamless that setup was. Pricey? Sure but what an amazing travel solution it was.

Battery on the 13 Pro has been amazing, but I don't travel much at the moment. Is this thing really that bad - even at $75?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

magsafe battery pack feature

Deals: Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Drops to $84.15 ($15 Off)

Thursday September 30, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Yesterday we shared a new discount event happening at AT&T, where you can get 15 percent off select Apple accessories this fall. One notable accessory in the sale was the MagSafe Battery Pack, but it was out of stock. Today, however, that's changed, and you can now order the MagSafe Battery Pack for $84.15, down from $99.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Read Full Article19 comments
magsafe battery pack feature2

MagSafe Battery Pack Now Available for Apple Store Pickup

Tuesday July 20, 2021 2:39 am PDT by
The newly-launched MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available for in-store pickup at Apple Stores in a range of countries and regions around the world. Spot checks show that customers in the U.S., Canada, UK, EU, Australia, Japan, and China can now place an order for a MagSafe Battery Pack on Apple's website or in the Apple...
Read Full Article50 comments
magsafe battery pack feature

Deals: Verizon Discounting the MagSafe Battery Pack ($74.24), MagSafe Duo Charger ($96.74), and Other Apple Accessories

Wednesday October 20, 2021 6:56 am PDT by
Verizon's sale from earlier this month remains ongoing as we near the end of October, and it still has the all-around best deals online across Apple's collection of MagSafe accessories. This includes discounts on products like the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, MagSafe Battery Pack, and a few non-MagSafe accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a ...
Read Full Article6 comments
magsafe battery pack 2

Photos of Apple's New MagSafe Battery Pack Provide First Look at Thickness

Monday July 19, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack will begin arriving to customers around the world this week, and one lucky person has already snagged one. Steven Russell from Memphis, Tennessee said he managed to pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack from a local Apple Store over the weekend, and he has since shared photos on Reddit, providing a closer look at its design and thickness. Russell shared some...
Read Full Article196 comments
magsafe battery pack forum photo

MagSafe Battery Pack Tidbits: Thickness, Weight, Charging Details, and More

Tuesday July 20, 2021 8:37 am PDT by
Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 has started arriving to customers around the world, and as more people get their hands on the accessory, various tidbits have surfaced about its design and functionality. MagSafe Battery Pack photo shared by MacRumors forum member Boardiesboi Priced at $99 in the United States, the MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of the ...
Read Full Article47 comments
oct 12 deals

Deals: Verizon Discounting Apple Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, iPhones, iPads, and More

Friday October 29, 2021 8:28 am PDT by
There are a wide variety of deals expiring soon at Verizon, with solid last-chance offers on MagSafe accessories, the Apple Pencil 2, iPhones, and more. Most of these deals are dated to expire on Monday, November 1, so be sure to browse each sale below before next week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive ...
Read Full Article6 comments
oct 12 deals

Deals: Verizon Discounts MagSafe Charger ($29.99), MagSafe Battery Pack ($74.24), and More

Tuesday October 12, 2021 7:09 am PDT by
Verizon this week kicked off a new accessory sale, including discounts on a wide range of Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, new Siri Remote, iPhone cases, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Notably, for the ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iphone 13 magsafe

Deals: Get a MagSafe Charger for Your New iPhone 13 at an All-Time Low Price of $27.14 ($11 Off)

Wednesday September 15, 2021 6:10 am PDT by
Apple's MagSafe Charger has dropped to $27.14 on Amazon, down from $39.00. This is a new all-time low price on the accessory, and it's also being matched at Walmart. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The MagSafe Charger perfectly aligns with the...
Read Full Article36 comments

Popular Stories

Mac Notebook Upgrade Program

Apple Introduces New MacBook Upgrade Program for Business Partners

Monday November 29, 2021 7:38 am PST by
In association with CIT as the financing partner, Apple has launched a new Mac Upgrade Program for small businesses and Apple business partners that allow companies to easily distribute and upgrade their fleets of MacBooks at an affordable price to all of their workers. As outlined on CIT's website, shared by Max Weinbach, Apple Business Partners can distribute the 13-inch MacBook Pro,...
Read Full Article84 comments
General cyber monday 20 sale feature

Best Cyber Monday Deals for AirPods, Apple Pencil, iMac, More

Monday November 29, 2021 4:19 am PST by
With Black Friday over, Cyber Monday 2021 is now in full swing and you can find many of the same sales as last week on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPad Pro. In this article we're focusing on the best Cyber Monday discounts on Apple products like these and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article7 comments
2017 apple tv

Cyber Monday: Original Apple TV 4K Drops to $99.99 for Amazon Prime Members

Monday November 29, 2021 12:01 pm PST by
We've been tracking Apple product and accessory deals for Cyber Monday 2021 today, and now Woot is offering a solid discount on the previous generation 32GB Apple TV 4K. You can get this device in new condition for just $99.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member. Note that this sale will last for one day only. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article37 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

New iPhone SE Reportedly on Track for Release in First Quarter of 2022

Tuesday November 30, 2021 8:08 am PST by
Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March. As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone with added support for 5G:In terms of product development, Apple is...
Read Full Article106 comments
maxresdefault

Five Features to Look Forward to in the 2022 MacBook Air

Tuesday November 30, 2021 1:51 pm PST by
In 2022, Apple is going to release an updated version of the MacBook Air with some of the biggest design changes that we've seen since 2010, when Apple introduced the 11 and 13-inch size options. In the video below, we highlight five features that you need to know about the new machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. No More Wedge Design - Current MacBook...
Read Full Article184 comments
telsa cyberwhistle

Elon Musk Urges Customers to Buy 'Tesla Cyberwhistle' Instead of Apple Polishing Cloth

Wednesday December 1, 2021 4:01 am PST by
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has encouraged customers to buy the "Cyberwhistle" for $50 instead of Apple's much-discussed Polishing Cloth. The product page, which Musk shared on Twitter on Tuesday evening, offers a limited edition stainless steel whistle with the same distinctive design of the Tesla Cybertruck:Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from ...
Read Full Article217 comments
General cyber monday 20 sale feature 2

Best Cyber Monday Apple Accessory Deals Available Today

Monday November 29, 2021 6:41 am PST by
We started sharing deals on Apple products for Cyber Monday 2021 earlier today, and now we're tracking deals and bargains available from all of the best Apple accessory companies. Similar to Black Friday, you can expect Cyber Monday savings from Twelve South, Nomad, Belkin, Casetify, and many more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article0 comments
iphone holiday

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals Still Available

Friday November 26, 2021 4:58 am PST by
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2021 sales have now carried over into Cyber Monday as well. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like iPhone SE. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Read Full Article14 comments
airpods prototype translucent

Transparent AirPods and 29W Power Adapter Prototypes Surface in Photos

Tuesday November 30, 2021 7:16 am PST by
Images of transparent prototype AirPods and a 29W Apple power adapter have been shared on Twitter by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti. The prototypes, which appear to be either first-generation or second-generation AirPods, feature clear plastic along the stem and around the outer side of the earbud, with the normal white plastic on the inner side of the earbud. Transparent casings are ...
Read Full Article36 comments