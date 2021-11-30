Apple Shares 2021 Apple Music Top Charts and Highlights

by

With 2021 wrapping up in another month, Apple today shared a number of Apple Music top charts, highlighting the top songs of 2021, the most-read lyrics, the most streamed workout songs, the most Shazamed songs, and more.

apple music
Dynamite by BTS was the top streamed song of 2021, followed by drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo, positions by Ariana Grande, For the Night by Pop Smoke, and Blinding Lights from The Weeknd.

The most read lyrics included drivers license and good 4 u from Olivia Rodrigo, Dried Flower by Yuuri, Dynamite by BTS, and Kiss Me More by Doja Cat.

Apple's most streamed workout songs included Head & Heart by Joel Corry, Post Malone by Sam Feldt, and Levitating by Dua Lipa, while the most Shazamed songs included Astronaut in the Ocean by Masked Wolf, Save Your Tears by The Weeknd, and Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran.

All of the Top 100 playlists can be accessed though the ‌Apple Music‌ streaming service, priced starting at $9.99 for a standard membership. Apple also offers a student plan for $4.99 per month, and soon there will also be a $4.99 per month Voice plan that allows users to ask Siri to play content, but it will not feature lyrics, song downloads, and other features.

Earlier today, Apple also announced the winners of the third annual ‌Apple Music‌ Awards, with The Weeknd being named the Global Artist of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo named as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

