Black Friday: 'Applaudables' Bundle Offers 12 Mac Apps for $75
Unclutter today kicked off a new Black Friday Mac app bundle, which includes twelve Mac apps for $75 (worth a total value of $350). You can also pick only the apps you want and pay half the regular price for each individual app.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apps in the bunlde include Aeon Timeline 3, BetterZip 5, DaisyDisk, Unclutter, Path Finder 10, Permute 3, Squash 3, Unite 4, Default Folder X, TextSoap 9, TextSniper, and uBar 4. You won't need any special promo code as the $75 bundle price has been applied automatically.
Below you can find all of the apps in this bundle, as well as their individual pricing. Most come with lifetime licenses, and they're all 50 percent off.
- Aeon Timeline 3 - $32.50, down from $65.00 (Lifetime license)
- BetterZip 5 - $12.50, down from $25.00 (Full license)
- DaisyDisk - $5.00, down from $10.00 (Lifetime license)
- Unclutter - $10.00, down from $20.00 (Lifetime license)
- Path Finder 10 - $18.00, down from $36.00 (Lifetime license)
- Permute 3 - $7.50, down from $15.00 (Lifetime license)
- Squash 3 - $14.50, down from $29.00 (Lifetime license)
- Unite 4 - $12.50, down from $25.00 (Lifetime license)
- Default Folder X - $17.50, down from $35.00 (Full license)
- TextSoap 9 - $25.00, down from $50.00 (Lifetime license)
- TextSniper - $5.00, down from $10.00 (Lifetime license)
- uBar 4 - $15.00, down from $30.00 (Lifetime license)
We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.
