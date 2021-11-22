Apple Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to All-Time Low of $159 ($90 Off)

Black Friday is officially in full swing this afternoon, with the launch of one of the first major discounts at Walmart. There you can get Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for just $159.00, down from $249.00.

This deal is live as of 3 p.m. EST for Walmart+ subscribers only, and it will go live for all shoppers beginning tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

This deal is now the best price that we've ever tracked on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, and it's beating most other retailers' prices by about $30. Given that Apple just refreshed the AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case in October, this is a very good deal for the AirPods Pro.

The only difference between the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case and the 2019 AirPods Pro is the addition of the MagSafe Charging Case. Otherwise, the headphones are the exact same as they were when released in 2019, but given that the price cut is already so steep on the 2021 model, it's best to opt for Walmart's deal.

