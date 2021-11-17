Deals: B&H's 'Holiday Head Start' Sale Offering Discounts on HomePod Mini, 14-Inch MacBook Pro, and More

B&H Photo this week has kicked off a new "Holiday Head Start" sale ahead of Black Friday, including notable discounts across Apple products like the new MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, and iPad Pro. You can also save on a variety of computer storage products and other accessories, so be sure to view the full list on B&H Photo's website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



HomePod mini

B&H Photo is offering one of the first straight cash discounts on the HomePod mini and its new colorful options, now available for $94.99, down from $99.99. Although a slight discount, this is still the best deal around online as no other Apple reseller has yet to offer notable savings, besides a very rare discount from Simply Mac a few months ago.

All HomePod mini colors are available at this price: Blue, Orange, Space Gray, White, and Yellow. All models except Blue are currently in stock, although it is limited. B&H Photo also offers free expedited shipping to users in the United States.



MacBook Pro (2021)

Starting with the MacBook Pro, B&H Photo's sale is offering all-time low prices on the new 14-inch model with the M1 Pro chip. Prices start with the 8-Core M1 Pro 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,949.00, down from $1,999.00.

Secondly, B&H Photo has the 10-Core M1 Pro 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,399.00, down from $2,499.00. At $100 off, this is a new record low price on this model of the brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's also being matched on Amazon.

Lastly, there is one deal on the larger-screen 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get the 10-Core M1 Pro 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,399.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another all-time low price, and it's also being matched at Amazon.

iPad Pro (2021)

In terms of iPad Pro discounts, you'll find a few discounts on the 12.9-inch tablet from 2021. Sales start with the 512GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00. This is available in both colors, and is matched at Amazon.

The only other 2021 iPad Pro sale is on the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model, but Amazon is beating B&H Photo's price by about $45. You can get this tablet for $1,655.00 at Amazon, down from $1,799.00.



Apple TV

Numerous Apple TV models are being discounted during the "Holiday Head Start" sale, starting with the 32GB Apple TV HD with New Siri Remote for $139.95, down from $149.95. This is the best price currently available, and Amazon is matching.

If you're shopping for the latest Apple TV 4K models, B&H Photo has the 32GB for $169.95 and the 64GB model for $189.95, both representing savings of $10. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on the 2021 Apple TV 4K models, and the 32GB version specifically is an all-time low price.

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.