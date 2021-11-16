Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 15.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.2 update to developers, with the software coming a week after the second beta and three weeks after the release of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support.
Developers can download the new tvOS 15.2 beta by downloading a profile onto the Apple TV using Xcode.
tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 15.2 update, but we'll update this article should anything new be found.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.
