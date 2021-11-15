Apple Allegedly Buys Ads for Subscription-Based Apps to Collect More Commission

by

Apple allegedly buys Google ads for popular subscription-based third-party apps to bolster its collection of commission on in-app purchases, according to an investigation by Forbes.

app store blue banner
Apple has purportedly been buying Google ads for subscription-based third-party apps, including HBO, Masterclass, Babbel, Tinder, Plenty of Fish, and Bumble, for at least two years. A marketer speaking to Forbes suggested that many of the brands Apple appears to be advertising for have been assertive about attempting to circumvent App Store policies. The ads are said to be placed without the developer's consent and Google apparently refuses to remove them.

The ads do not disclose that they are paid for by Apple, but redirect to the ‌App Store‌ rather than subscription sign-up pages on the brand's website. One source, speaking to Forbes, explained:

Apple is trying maximize the money they're making by driving in-app purchases that people buy through the Apple Store. Apple has figured out that they can make more money off these developers if they push people to the App Store to purchase there versus a web flow.

Ads encouraging users to subscribe to a service usually lead to pages that encourage users to sign up online, bypassing Apple's 15 or 30 percent in-app purchase fee and allowing the business to collect all of the subscription's revenue.

Google claims that it is not responsible for who buys ads on its platform. Google's ad policies allow companies to use another company's trademark if "primarily dedicated to selling (or clearly facilitating the sale of) products or services, components, replacement parts, or compatible products or services corresponding to the trademark."

There are apparently indications that Apple is hiring a single agency to place the ads since they each have "similar tracking links with near-identical parameters."

Forbes speculates that Apple's unsolicited ads are potentially losing some third-party apps millions of dollars in revenue and resulting in high customer acquisition and advertising costs for their own campaigns, since prices rise when multiple parties bid on the same ad slots. The practice amounts to "a form of ad arbitrage," according to Forbes.

Tags: App Store, forbes.com

Top Rated Comments

gigatoaster Avatar
gigatoaster
8 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Incoming PR from Apple: but but we have given foods on the plate to 6 billions developers and we are saving the world. ?‍♂️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DummyFool Avatar
DummyFool
12 minutes ago at 07:50 am
A big tech company using shady tactics, what a surprise!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
6 minutes ago at 07:57 am
More food for the antitrust authorities.

Well done Apple, good that your shady tactics are slowly showing up.
Not a single week without negative Apple news.
Yeah yeah, but privacy and does nobody care for the children?! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m.x Avatar
m.x
4 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I love Apple very much and I adore my new 14" MBP, but my god are they greedy with the App Store. It's like these are two different companies, on one side there are these amazing devices and on the other side there's abysmal treatment of developers and this penny-pinching - just to name a few things. In his recent The Talk Show episode, John Gruber quoted a friend of his with a quote which is so true: "Apple does one thing great: they make creative tools for people and sell them at a fair price that people will pay for it and everything else they do is - it ruins the good part of Apple. Everything else. It's corrupting.". I really would love to see them stepping back from the greed and their addiction to App Store revenue, but I think the only way they learn is when there is intervention from the outside.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cardfan Avatar
cardfan
2 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Atv+ along with being in the tv (shopping) app is all about selling 3rd party channels. This only aids in the effort.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iphone with usb c port

iPhone X With USB-C Port Sells For $86,001 on eBay

Friday November 12, 2021 3:13 am PST by
Last week, an iPhone X modified with a USB-C port was listed on eBay as "the world's first USB-C iPhone," and now, a few days after intense bidding, the USB-C iPhone has been sold for $86,001. The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely...
Read Full Article161 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Rumor: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in Third Quarter of 2022

Friday November 12, 2021 2:21 am PST by
Apple will release second-generation AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, according to a new rumor allegedly based on supply chain sources. AirPods Pro 2 mockup based on rumors Apple is developing second-generation AirPods Pro to follow the AirPods 3, with the new high-end earbuds set to come out in 2022, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and respected Apple...
Read Full Article47 comments
new airpods pro holiday

Deals: Apple's AirPods Pro With MagSafe Return to $189.99 ($59 Off)

Friday November 12, 2021 7:00 am PST by
Pre-holiday discounts on Apple's AirPods lineup have continued to appear in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and today we're highlighting some of the best ongoing deals you can find. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, you can get this model for $189.99 on Amazon and Target, down from $249.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these...
Read Full Article15 comments
Top Stories 85 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Saturday November 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements. Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Read Full Article89 comments
macbook air rounded mock green

Everything the New MacBook Pro Tells Us About the Next-Gen MacBook Air

Friday November 12, 2021 3:01 am PST by
With Apple's latest high-end MacBook Pro being such a radical departure from the previous model, some users are now looking to the next-generation MacBook Air and what similar changes could be brought over to the company's smallest and lightest laptop. Rumors already abound about the next-generation MacBook Air, providing a number of insights into Apple's plans for the new ultra-portable...
Read Full Article