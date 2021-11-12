MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom Painted AirPods 3 From ColorWare

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win custom painted AirPods 3, which are available in dozens of unique color combinations.

colorware airpods 3 banner
ColorWare is a customization company that's been offering custom-painted accessories for several years now, one-of-a-kind painting options for everything from AirPods Max and AirTags to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

colorware airpods 3 matte black
Custom AirPods 3 can be purchased from ColorWare starting at $319 for just the AirPods, but adding in the MagSafe Charging Case brings the price up to $369. There's a premium for ordering from ColorWare, but it is the only way to get ‌AirPods 3‌ in a color other than boring white.

colorware airpods options
ColorWare offers standard and metallic color options, which are also available with gloss or matte finishes. You can choose from several shades of black or go with a metallic silver or gold to match Apple's devices, but there are all kinds of other colors to choose from too. If you want your ‌AirPods 3‌ in teal, purple, orange, yellow, red, pink, blue, green, or one of a dozen other colors, ColorWare can do it.

colorware airpods 3
Each AirPod can be custom painted in the same color as the case or you can order separate colors for each of the AirPods and another color for the case, resulting in endless color combinations to pick from.

ColorWare has been providing customers with custom painted devices since 1998 and it has perfected its painting process. There's a multi-step coating system that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and a liquid plastic coating that protects the color.

colorware airpods 3 metallic
Because ColorWare is using standard ‌AirPods 3‌ from Apple and custom painting them, the full AirPods functionality remains intact. ‌AirPods 3‌ include all of the standard AirPods functionality like quick pairing and easy setup, but also gain Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, IPX4 water resistance, longer battery life, and a ‌MagSafe‌ charging case.

We have two sets of custom-painted ‌AirPods 3‌ to give away, and each winner can choose their colors for the earbuds and the charging case. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

ColorWare Giveaway
The contest will run from today (November 12) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 19. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 19 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

