MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom Painted AirPods 3 From ColorWare

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win custom painted AirPods 3, which are available in dozens of unique color combinations.



ColorWare is a customization company that's been offering custom-painted accessories for several years now, one-of-a-kind painting options for everything from AirPods Max and AirTags to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.



Custom AirPods 3 can be purchased from ColorWare starting at $319 for just the AirPods, but adding in the MagSafe Charging Case brings the price up to $369. There's a premium for ordering from ColorWare, but it is the only way to get ‌AirPods 3‌ in a color other than boring white.



ColorWare offers standard and metallic color options, which are also available with gloss or matte finishes. You can choose from several shades of black or go with a metallic silver or gold to match Apple's devices, but there are all kinds of other colors to choose from too. If you want your ‌AirPods 3‌ in teal, purple, orange, yellow, red, pink, blue, green, or one of a dozen other colors, ColorWare can do it.



Each AirPod can be custom painted in the same color as the case or you can order separate colors for each of the AirPods and another color for the case, resulting in endless color combinations to pick from.

ColorWare has been providing customers with custom painted devices since 1998 and it has perfected its painting process. There's a multi-step coating system that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and a liquid plastic coating that protects the color.



Because ColorWare is using standard ‌AirPods 3‌ from Apple and custom painting them, the full AirPods functionality remains intact. ‌AirPods 3‌ include all of the standard AirPods functionality like quick pairing and easy setup, but also gain Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, IPX4 water resistance, longer battery life, and a ‌MagSafe‌ charging case.

