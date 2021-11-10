Satechi Debuts Pro Hub Mini for New MacBook Pro Models

by

Satechi today announced the launch of the Pro Hub Mini, a new USB-C hub that's designed for Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models. The hub is meant to add ports that are unavailable on the new MacBook Pro models, including USB-A ports and an Ethernet port.

satechi macbook pro hub
Available in either silver or space gray to match the finish of the MacBook Pros, the Pro Hub Mini has one USB-4 port that supports up to 96W charging, data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s, or a 6K 60Hz display, one USB-C data port that supports transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, two USB-A 3.0 data ports that support transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and one audio jack port.

The hub is designed to attach to the left side of a 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro model, and it takes up two USB-C ports and covers the headphone jack, hence the addition of a secondary headphone jack.

Pre-orders for the Pro Hub Mini are available from the Satechi website starting today, and it is set to ship in January. The Pro Hub Mini is priced at $70, but customers who use the promo code PROHUB to pre-order can get a 25 percent discount.

Tag: Satechi

Top Rated Comments

chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
21 minutes ago at 06:09 am

Why can’t the ports just be built in? The laptop is thick enough now.
Ethernet would make it much thicker.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bobtem Avatar
bobtem
27 minutes ago at 06:04 am
I thought the M-class MBP had all the ports it needed?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kcslc Avatar
kcslc
26 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Why can’t the ports just be built in? The laptop is thick enough now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
27 minutes ago at 06:04 am
I like it! Looks very portable, compact and easy to use. Also, thanks for the 25% discount code. Appreciate it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BGPL Avatar
BGPL
26 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Very nice. Would be auto-buy for me if it had 10Gbe Ethernet.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ZipZilla Avatar
ZipZilla
9 minutes ago at 06:22 am

Ethernet would make it much thicker.
should have put it on the brick like the new Hot Wheels iMac, but I guess Apple has their reasons
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

whatsapp multi device support

WhatsApp Rolls Out Multi-Device Support to All Users on iOS and Android

Monday November 8, 2021 1:19 am PST by
WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support to all users on iOS and Android, allowing WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without users needing to be connected via a smartphone. To enable multi-device support, users need to join the multi-device beta. Launch WhatsApp on iPhone, then select Settings -> Linked Devices. Select Multi-Device Beta, then tap Join Beta. Once that's...
Read Full Article73 comments
timcook

Tim Cook: Users Who Want to Sideload Apps Can Use Android, While the iPhone Experience Maximizes 'Security and Privacy'

Tuesday November 9, 2021 8:51 am PST by
Amid a heightened amount of scrutiny and tension surrounding the App Store and how users download and install apps on the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that customers who wish to sideload apps should consider purchasing an Android device as the experience offered by the iPhone maximizes their security and privacy. Speaking at The New York Times "DealBook" summit, Cook said that...
Read Full Article481 comments
macbook pro 2021 side by side

Twitter Deploying Top-Spec MacBook Pros Across App Development Teams

Monday November 8, 2021 4:38 am PST by
Twitter is deploying top-spec MacBook Pros with the M1 Max Apple silicon chip to all of its iOS and Android engineers for app development, representing yet another push for the adoption of Apple silicon Macs in the enterprise. The news was shared by John Szumski, a senior staffer at Twitter for the company's mobile platforms. In a tweet, Szumski said that Twitter will be rolling out...
Read Full Article156 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple Drops Device Trade-In Prices in the U.S.

Tuesday November 9, 2021 1:08 pm PST by
Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday. With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple...
Read Full Article106 comments
macbook pro magsafe 3 charging

MacBook Pro Color Issue Draws Complaints From Users

Friday November 5, 2021 3:13 am PDT by
Following the launch of the redesigned, high-end MacBook Pro, some users are complaining about the new MagSafe charger mismatching with the Space Gray model. Older MacBook Pro models that featured MagSafe charging were only available in Silver and featured a matching magnetic charger. When the MacBook Pro became available in Space Gray as well as Silver with the 2016 redesign, Apple...
Read Full Article