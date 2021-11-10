Satechi Debuts Pro Hub Mini for New MacBook Pro Models

Satechi today announced the launch of the Pro Hub Mini, a new USB-C hub that's designed for Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models. The hub is meant to add ports that are unavailable on the new MacBook Pro models, including USB-A ports and an Ethernet port.



Available in either silver or space gray to match the finish of the MacBook Pros, the Pro Hub Mini has one USB-4 port that supports up to 96W charging, data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s, or a 6K 60Hz display, one USB-C data port that supports transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, two USB-A 3.0 data ports that support transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and one audio jack port.

The hub is designed to attach to the left side of a 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro model, and it takes up two USB-C ports and covers the headphone jack, hence the addition of a secondary headphone jack.

Pre-orders for the Pro Hub Mini are available from the Satechi website starting today, and it is set to ship in January. The Pro Hub Mini is priced at $70, but customers who use the promo code PROHUB to pre-order can get a 25 percent discount.