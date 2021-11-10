Apple TV+ Movie 'Finch' Sets New Opening Weekend Record

Apple TV+ movie "Finch" set a new viewer record on the streaming service, according to Deadline. Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of how well ‌Apple TV+‌ content performs, Deadline says that "Finch" had the largest opening weekend ever on ‌Apple TV+‌.



Starring Tom Hanks, "Finch" tells the story of a man, a robot, and a dog surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. From Apple's description of the movie:

In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

"Finch" premiered in more than 100 countries on Friday, November 5, and it eclipsed the prior opening weekend record held by "Greyhound," another Tom Hanks film.

Apple has been securing the rights to multiple high-profile movies to bolster the popularity of ‌Apple TV+‌. In the coming months, Apple will debut "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, "Swan Song" with Mahershala Ali and Naomi Harris, and "Emancipation" with Will Smith.