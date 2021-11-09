Tim Cook Reveals He Owns Cryptocurrency and Has Been 'Interested in It For a While'

Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly for the first time today revealed that he has personally invested in cryptocurrency and that he's been interested in it "for a while."



The comments came during Cook's appearance at The New York Times "DealBook" summit, where Cook was questioned on privacy, sideloading, and more.

Answering whether he owns any cryptocurrency, Cook replied, "I do," adding that "it's reasonable to own it as a part of a diversified portfolio. I'm not giving anybody investment advice, by the way." Cook said that Apple has no "immediate" plans to accept cryptocurrency as a means of payment for its products or within Apple Pay.

Despite the company's lack of "immediate" plans to get involved in the world of cryptocurrency, Cook did say that it's something Apple is "looking into." Cook said that Apple has no plans to invest in cryptocurrency given his belief that "people [don't] buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto. So if they want to do that, they can you know, invest directly in crypto through other means."

Speaking on the growing popularity of NFTs, Cook says it too is also "interesting" but that it will "take a while to play out in a way that is for the mainstream person."