Apple Drops Device Trade-In Prices in the U.S.

Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday.



With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple regularly adjusts trade-in pricing, and the new amounts for iPhones are listed below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max - Up to $700, down from $790

iPhone 12 Pro - Up to $600, down from $640

iPhone 12 - Up to $450, down from $530

iPhone 12 mini - Up to $350, down from $400

iPhone SE (2nd generation) - Up to $160, down from $170

iPhone 11 Pro Max - Up to $450, down from $500

iPhone 11 Pro - Up to $400, down from $450

iPhone 11 - Up to $300, down from $340

iPhone XS Max - Up to $280, down from $320

iPhone XS - Up to $220, down from $240

iPhone XR - Up to $200, down from $230

iPhone X - Up to $200 (no change)

iPhone 8 Plus - Up to $160, down from $180

iPhone 8 - Up to $100, down from $110

iPhone 7 Plus - Up to $100, down from $110

iPhone 7 - Up to $40, down from $50

iPhone 6s Plus - Up to $50, down from $60

iPhone 6s - Up to $30 (no change)

Apple has also dropped trade-in prices for tablets and computers. For tablets, customers can now receive up to $550, down from a previous $580 maximum. For computers, Apple is offering up to $2720, down from $3240. Maximum trade-in prices have not changed from the Apple Watch and users can still receive up to $270.

The trade-in prices listed in this article are Apple's maximums for each product and represent the amount you'll receive for a device in perfect condition. Trade-in prices drop based on device condition.

Apple offers trade-ins for both Apple devices and devices from other companies such as Samsung, and prices vary based on the original cost of the device, the device's age, the device's condition, and other factors. It's worth noting that most people will be able to find better trade-in deals elsewhere, with the best prices available from selling devices directly to another person using a site like eBay or Swappa.

