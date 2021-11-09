Apple Drops Device Trade-In Prices in the U.S.
Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday.
With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple regularly adjusts trade-in pricing, and the new amounts for iPhones are listed below.
- iPhone 12 Pro Max - Up to $700, down from $790
- iPhone 12 Pro - Up to $600, down from $640
- iPhone 12 - Up to $450, down from $530
- iPhone 12 mini - Up to $350, down from $400
- iPhone SE (2nd generation) - Up to $160, down from $170
- iPhone 11 Pro Max - Up to $450, down from $500
- iPhone 11 Pro - Up to $400, down from $450
- iPhone 11 - Up to $300, down from $340
- iPhone XS Max - Up to $280, down from $320
- iPhone XS - Up to $220, down from $240
- iPhone XR - Up to $200, down from $230
- iPhone X - Up to $200 (no change)
- iPhone 8 Plus - Up to $160, down from $180
- iPhone 8 - Up to $100, down from $110
- iPhone 7 Plus - Up to $100, down from $110
- iPhone 7 - Up to $40, down from $50
- iPhone 6s Plus - Up to $50, down from $60
- iPhone 6s - Up to $30 (no change)
Apple has also dropped trade-in prices for tablets and computers. For tablets, customers can now receive up to $550, down from a previous $580 maximum. For computers, Apple is offering up to $2720, down from $3240. Maximum trade-in prices have not changed from the Apple Watch and users can still receive up to $270.
The trade-in prices listed in this article are Apple's maximums for each product and represent the amount you'll receive for a device in perfect condition. Trade-in prices drop based on device condition.
Apple offers trade-ins for both Apple devices and devices from other companies such as Samsung, and prices vary based on the original cost of the device, the device's age, the device's condition, and other factors. It's worth noting that most people will be able to find better trade-in deals elsewhere, with the best prices available from selling devices directly to another person using a site like eBay or Swappa.
(Thanks, Andy!)
Top Rated Comments
And with Apple, they paid me sales tax when they bought back… not so with eBay or Swappa. Plus you have fees with eBay and Swappa.
I sold my 11 for $360 total to Apple, with no headache, no shadiness, no waiting for payments, no getting ripped off by shady buyers.
Total fair deal.