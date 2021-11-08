Deals: Get Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Air for New Low Price of $1,049.99 ($199 Off)
Amazon today has Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,049.99, down from $1,249.99. Only the Space Gray colorway is on sale today, and it's shipped and sold directly from Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple introduced the M1 MacBook Air one year ago this month. Amazon's discount today is the lowest price we've tracked to date on the 512GB model, and we aren't currently seeing any matching discounts from other retailers.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
Top Rated Comments
Edit: Only 8GB of RAM. Never mind.
Anyway. I do not need to explain myself.