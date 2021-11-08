Deals: Get Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Air for New Low Price of $1,049.99 ($199 Off)

by

Amazon today has Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,049.99, down from $1,249.99. Only the Space Gray colorway is on sale today, and it's shipped and sold directly from Amazon.

Apple introduced the M1 MacBook Air one year ago this month. Amazon's discount today is the lowest price we've tracked to date on the 512GB model, and we aren't currently seeing any matching discounts from other retailers.

$199 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,049.99

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Top Rated Comments

LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
47 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Must. stay. strong. Must. resist. I want the redesigned one next year. I don’t want to buy this one.. ?
Score: 3 Votes
CausticSoda Avatar
CausticSoda
41 minutes ago at 08:05 am

This is super tempting. How does the Air handle being connected to a 4K monitor?

Edit: Only 8GB of RAM. Never mind.
Both of your comments suggest you don't know much about the M1. I don't know what you intend to use it for, but you probably should be "super tempted." Spend 30 minutes looking at some reviews, most of which cover what you appear to be asking, and don't think 8 Gb RAM can be compared like with like across different platforms.
Score: 2 Votes
drinkingtea Avatar
drinkingtea
52 minutes ago at 07:53 am
This is super tempting. How does the Air handle being connected to a 4K monitor?

Edit: Only 8GB of RAM. Never mind.
Score: 1 Votes
steve217 Avatar
steve217
40 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Nice price. This is less than what I paid for my refurb 8/512. ($1059).
Score: 1 Votes
drinkingtea Avatar
drinkingtea
4 minutes ago at 08:42 am

Both of your comments suggest you don't know much about the M1. I don't know what you intend to use it for, but you probably should be "super tempted." Spend 30 minutes looking at some reviews, most of which cover what you appear to be asking, and don't think 8 Gb RAM can be compared like with like across different platforms.
Whoa. A little judgmental, aren't you? I'm a student and several applications that I use for school function better with 16GB of RAM in comparison to 8GB. I'm very familiar with the M1's capability, but the Air's lack of fans does concern me in regards to longevity since it would be connected to a 4K monitor most of the time. I know the Air does well when it is connected to a 4K monitor, but I want to know how it does in the longterm.

Anyway. I do not need to explain myself.
Score: 1 Votes
