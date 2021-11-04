Twelve South Debuts ActionBand for Apple Watch Workouts

Twelve South today announced the launch of the ActionBand, a new Apple Watch band option created for fitness enthusiasts. The ActionBand is designed for workouts, and it encompasses the Apple Watch in a soft, terry cotton material.
The cotton of the ActionBand is meant to keep the Apple Watch tight on the wrist for heart rate measurements, and it also is sweat absorbent. It is made with lycra, and Twelve South says that it can be worn at the wrist or the forearm.
Twelve South ships the ActionBand with one cuff that's designed for the Apple Watch and one plain cuff for the other wrist for a matching fit. The ActionBand is available as of today and it's priced at $29.99.
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99.
The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation.
In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option.
A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Google and the three major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will all support a new communications protocol on Android smartphones starting in 2022, a move that puts pressure on Apple to adopt a new cross-platform messaging standard and may present a challenge to iMessage.
Verizon recently announced that it is planning to adopt Messages by Google as its default messaging...
Apple plans to release its first iPhone and iPad Pro models with 5G connectivity in the second half of 2020, according to a pair of reports today from Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.
The first report claims that the devices will be equipped with 5nm-based A14 chips — likely A14X for the iPad Pro — and support a combination of mmWave and sub-6GHz. Qualcomm is expected to supply...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple unveiled the new software and released the first betas.
Registered developers can download the profile for the first iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. It's ...
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes.
In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Apple has reposted the "Official" MacWorld San Francisco 2004 Keynote webcast page. Watch Apple CEO Steve Jobs deliver the Macworld Expo keynote address from Moscone Center in San Francisco. See the live webcast right here onJanuary 6 at 9am PT exclusively in QuickTime and MPEG-4. It's an event you won't want to miss.
Apple posted it previously -- but was taken down later that day. Without an ...
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear.
Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
The iOS 12 beta appears to support adding a second face to the Face ID feature, allowing a second person to unlock an iPhone X without entering the passcode. This was discovered and later confirmed by multiple users on Reddit.
Ever since the iPhone X was released last September, Apple's Face ID authentication system has been restricted to recognizing a single person's face to unlock the iPhone ...
