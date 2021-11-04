Google Play Will Let Developers Use Alternative Billing Systems in South Korea, While Apple Has Yet to Make Changes

The South Korean government recently passed a law that bans Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their in-app purchase systems in the App Store and Google Play respectively, and Google has now announced changes to comply with the law.

In a blog post, Google said it will be giving developers the option to add an alternative in-app billing system alongside the Play Store's billing system for Android smartphone and tablet users in South Korea. Google said the users will be able to choose which billing system to use at checkout, as seen in the example image above, and the company plans to provide developers with more details "in the coming weeks and months."

Google still plans to charge a service fee on in-app purchases completed through an alternative billing system, but it will reduce the fee by four percentage points. For the "vast majority" of developers, this means the fee will drop from 15% for transactions through Google Play's billing system to 11% for transactions through an alternate billing system.

"Like any business, we need to have a sustainable model to continue to improve our products while maintaining important user protections," said Google, in explaining why it charges a service fee on the Google Play store. "Just as it costs developers money to build an app, it costs us money to build and maintain an operating system and app store that makes those apps easily and safely accessible by consumers."

Google also warned that alternative billing systems may not offer the same security and privacy protections as Google Play's billing system.

Apple meanwhile has yet to make any changes to App Store billing in South Korea. The company previously said the law "will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, [and] make it difficult to manage their purchases," while making parental controls less effective.

In October, Apple told the South Korean government that it was "already in compliance with the new law and did not need to change its app store policy," according to Reuters. We've reached out to Apple for comment and we'll update this story if we hear back.

Altivec88 Avatar
Altivec88
44 minutes ago at 09:17 am
If Google charges a fee of their choosing, I don't see how this accomplishes anything. Apple should do the same thing but charge the same 15% they always do. Technically, they will have multiple payment systems that follows the law. The only difference is that you pay more to use something else. lol. I think these laws are nonsense. These are Googles and Apples store and OS, they have the right to charge what they want and people have the right to buy their devices or not. Governments should stay out of the market place.

With Google' solution, their 11% plus the other payment provider mark up will generally be the same cost as just using Google's payment method. Anyone that would take the risk of using the other payment methods without saving any money is crazy.
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
52 minutes ago at 09:08 am

I know that image is just illustrative... but what actually happens when you tap each of those buttons?

Does the purchase happen right where you are? In the app? Using the card you have saved in your account?

Or does it kick you to a web browser where you have to fill out forms and type in your credit card and stuff?
Google said more details to come in weeks/months ahead, so we simply don't know yet.
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 08:58 am
Hopefully Apple will follow Google. It’s just a matter of time.
FightTheFuture Avatar
FightTheFuture
45 minutes ago at 09:16 am

Google said more details to come in weeks/months ahead, so we simply don't know yet.
Both Apple and Google have no incentive to make an alternative billing process outside their stores easy for the user. Can’t blame them either.
sdf Avatar
sdf
32 minutes ago at 09:28 am

“In October, Apple told the South Korean government that it was "already in compliance with the new law and did not need to change its app store policy”

Isn’t that a straight up lie?
Not really? Allowing third party payment systems is a matter of policy, not technology. Nothing but Apple policy (and enforcement via App Review) prevents developers from launching a web view or browser to take payment and returning to the app when it's done.

If Apple's policy is to allow third party payment for apps in South Korea, no technology change is needed.

Adding UI and system frameworks to do this might make the process more elegant, but unless the South Korean law specifies the OS must implement a native UI that native UI wouldn't be necessary to comply.
svish Avatar
svish
32 minutes ago at 09:29 am
11% to use alternate payment method! Not good for app developer. Anyway option now exists for users to choose
