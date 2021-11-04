Apple ID Website Gets Design Overhaul

by

Apple has redesigned its Apple ID website, introducing an entirely new look that's much more modern and clean than the prior design that was used.

apple id website 1
The Apple ID landing page has been updated with a new dot and Apple logo design, along with information on what the ‌Apple ID‌ website can be used for. The prior design was graphics heavy, featuring a large banner with people using various Apple devices.

apple id website 2
Logging in to the ‌Apple ID‌ website presents all of the available ‌Apple ID‌ management options in a card-style view, plus there are navigation options on the left.

apple id website 3
The card view offers information at a glance, like your ‌Apple ID‌, your notification email, whether you have two-factor authentication enabled, and the last time that your password was updated. Clicking through the navigation options brings up more info like your name, birthday, reachable email addresses, device list, payment options, and more.

The entire website is simple, responsive, and easy to navigate, and it's quicker than the prior website. The new look is a definite improvement over the previous design for those who need to manage their Apple IDs on the web. The new website design can be found at https://appleid.apple.com/.

Tag: Apple ID Guide

Top Rated Comments

kycophpd Avatar
kycophpd
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
Oh look! The ability to merge AppleID’s!!!

*Coming in 2033
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FocusAndEarnIt Avatar
FocusAndEarnIt
1 hour ago at 10:25 am
That’s a lot of iPads, Juli! ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 10:23 am
One account for everything! I love it. Making it easier for everyone.

Is anyone out here still carrying @ me.com or @mac.com email address?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swarlos Avatar
swarlos
51 minutes ago at 10:40 am

Oh look! The ability to merge AppleID’s!!!

*Coming in 2033
OMG this so much!! I don't understand why this hasn't been done yet. I hate having to have my old account for my purchases than my iCloud email used for my apple ID. UGH.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RoboCop001 Avatar
RoboCop001
47 minutes ago at 10:43 am
I still have 2 Apple IDs, one for iCloud and one for the store. Should I merge them? Is that even possible? My Apple ID is from way back when MobileMe was a thing ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
40 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Is anyone out here still carrying @ me.com or @mac.com email address?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

