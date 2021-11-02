Apple's Former Design Chief Jony Ive to Speak at WIRED Event Next Week

by

WIRED has announced that Apple's former design chief Jony Ive will sit down with Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to discuss his latest endeavors, the future of design as he sees it, and more at the virtual RE:WIRED event next week.

jony ive ipad pro
Ive's conversation with Wintour will take place Tuesday, November 9 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Registration for the event is free and available online.

Our world is facing some of the most critical challenges of all time. While the last decade ushered in dramatic technological acceleration, the last 18 months have kicked off a tectonic societal shift in how we live, work, and connect.

Generating sustainable and strategic solutions to these challenges—from both communal action and heroic innovation—requires us to rewire discourse and the way we think. This is RE:WIRED.

Join us this November for a series of conversations between technologists and people who think hard about the consequences for those technologies on society, economics, sustainability and, ultimately, our future.

Ive left Apple in 2019 to form an independent design company LoveFrom with fellow designer Marc Newson. Apple said it would remain one of Ive's primary clients, but it's unclear which Apple products he has helped to design since his departure from the company. Apple did confirm that Ive was involved with the design of the colorful 24-inch iMac released in April, but it did not say if any of that work occurred after he left Apple.

LoveFrom has reached multi-year design partnerships with brands like Airbnb and Ferrari.

Ive's participation in RE:WIRED was spotted earlier by 9to5Mac. Other speakers at the two-day event will include CISA director Jen Easterly, actor John Cho, EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, and more.

Tag: Jony Ive

Top Rated Comments

ElectricPotato Avatar
ElectricPotato
25 minutes ago at 08:50 am
That picture looks like a nursing home resident confused by technology.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
34 minutes ago at 08:41 am

Apple said it would remain one of Ive's primary clients, but it's unclear which Apple products he has helped to design since his departure from the company.
Probably the polishing cloth. It's so thin and minimalist... classic Ive design cues.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
25 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Ive is hugely responsible for Apple's massive success over the last 20 years.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Can’t wait! Since he doesn’t work for Apple anymore he’ll just talk about random stuff? Decided to check out his website. There’s nothing there. Not even a single picture.

It’s invisible ?

https://www.lovefrom.com/



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m4mario Avatar
m4mario
26 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Unpopular opinion: I’m not a big fan of Apple’s design language after Ive left. The new MacBook Pro’s are thick and ugly. And the old ports are overhyped. Photographers have already moved past SD card and HDMI 2.0 is on its way out to make way for HDMI 2.1

The MagSafe is great though.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheRealTVGuy Avatar
TheRealTVGuy
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I like Vogue, but I wonder if this article will be THIN on details.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

