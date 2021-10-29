iFixit's Full 16-Inch MacBook Pro Video Teardown Highlights Internal Design Changes

by

iFixit earlier this week posted a teaser of its MacBook Pro teardown, and now, the site is back with a full video that gives us a clear look at the components inside the new MacBook Pro models.


As iFixit mentioned in its first article, it's easier to get into a MacBook Pro than it was before because Apple is no longer gluing the batteries in place. Instead, there are adhesive pull tabs that make battery replacement more streamlined. Repairs aren't simple, though, because there's the speaker system to deal with near the battery, and the adhesive tabs for the two main battery cells can only be accessed by removing the trackpad.

The fans are bigger than the fans that were in the prior-generation machine, and there's more space for the speaker system due to the thicker chassis. There's a 99.6Wh battery in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is a bit smaller than the battery in the prior-generation model. With efficiency improvements introduced with the M1 Pro and Max chips, battery life is much improved.

There's an updated display cable design that gives them more slack when the display is opened and closed, which should prevent the "Flexgate" issues that have plagued older MacBook Pro models.

The three USB-C ports, the MagSafe port, and the headphone jack are modular for simple repairs, but the HDMI port and the SD card slot are soldered in place on the logic board. Memory and storage are integrated and not user replaceable.

All in all, iFixit gave the MacBook Pro a repair score of 4/10 because of the use of pentalobe screws, the difficulty removing the top cover, and issues with repairing features like the fingerprint sensor and the display, which lose functionality with component swaps.

iFixit also plans to do a full written teardown of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which it says is very similar to the 16-inch machine. That teardown will be updated later.

Brett
@Brett
2 hours ago at 01:03 pm
iFixit frustrate me sometimes. Clearly Apple has done a redesign inside for the better to some degree. And it's easier to get into. But deducting points for pentolobe screws is plain dumb being Apple as used them for years now and it is a matter of switching a tool.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
headlessmike
headlessmike
3 hours ago at 12:52 pm
How can I ever trust them when they mix up embossed and debossed‽
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Phil77354
Phil77354
3 hours ago at 12:39 pm
Their 4/10 score is not of particular use to me because the likelihood that I would ever open up a MacBook and try to repair it myself is about 1/100,000. . .
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace
CWallace
2 hours ago at 01:03 pm

Some things have unsurprisingly not changed, but I see some progress there on trying to make these machines more sturdy
Apple do have a direct financial incentive to make these machines more repairable for at least their own techs, if not the general public, as these reparability improvements over the past few generations of Apple hardware are significantly reducing Apple's warranty repair charges as they can actually repair the things instead of tossing them in the shredder for recycling.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr.PT
Mr.PT
2 hours ago at 01:03 pm
Nice and clean concept/built. Appreciate the non glued batteries and the fact the chassis is still unibody, as the black background of the keyboard made me suspect it could be a slab inserted.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zubikov
zubikov
3 hours ago at 12:29 pm
They did a teardown on the polishing cloth and called it Tim Cook's toilet paper ??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
