Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe and AirPods 3 Get Discounts on Amazon (Up to $29 Off)

We're tracking a few discounts on the newest versions of Apple's AirPods today, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case and AirPods 3.

Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, this model is now on sale for $219.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is an ongoing best-ever discount on this model and the lowest price we've ever tracked.

The only difference between the 2019 AirPods Pro and 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is the MagSafe Charging Case itself; otherwise the AirPods Pro are the exact same. Because of this, if you don't care about MagSafe, you can save some money and get the AirPods Pro for $197.00 right now on Amazon.

The new AirPods 3 also have a slight discount today, available for $174.99, down from $179.00. Although this isn't a particularly steep discount, it's the first cash discount we've tracked, and it's available to ship in one to two business days.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.