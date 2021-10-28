This is What Facebook's Upcoming Smart Watch Looks Like
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been working on a smart watch designed to compete with the Apple Watch since early this year, and now Bloomberg has obtained pictures of the device.
The smart watch has a design that's not too far off from the Apple Watch, but it is wider and rounder with more curved edges. There is a camera at the bottom of the display, along with a control button on the right side.
According to Bloomberg, the watch features a detachable wrist strap and a button at the top of the case. Prior rumors have suggested the watch will have a detachable display with two built-in cameras for taking pictures and videos to share to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
A camera on the front of the display will be used for video calls, while a secondary camera on the back can be used for capturing photos when the body is detached from the stainless steel watch frame.
The device will offer a cellular connection that does not require a smartphone, and wearers will be able to send messages with services like Messenger and WhatsApp. It is also expected to have built-in health tracking features like a heart rate monitor.
Meta, which operates social networking site Facebook, already sells Oculus virtual reality headsets and the Facebook Portal video calling devices, but the smart watch will be its first wearable. Meta is planning to launch the watch as early as 2022, but there is no solidified timeline for release as of yet and plans could still change. If the device does debut in 2022, it will compete with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.
Related Stories
Facebook has been working on a new smart watch for the last several months, and The Verge today unveiled new details about the device, which will compete with the Apple Watch.
The Facebook smart watch will have a detachable display with two built-in cameras for taking pictures and videos to share on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
A camera on the front of the watch's display will be...
Facebook is developing a health and messaging-focused smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch, according to recent reports.
The Information and The Verge have reported Facebook's internal plans to bring an Apple Watch-style smartwatch to market.
Facebook's smartwatch is said to work with a cellular connection without the need for a tethered smartphone. It will apparently run a version...
Facebook is developing a smart watch that will focus on messaging and health features, according to a new report from The Information. Wearers will be able to send messages with Facebook services like Messenger and WhatsApp, and it will work with a cellular connection without a tethered smartphone.
Health features like options to track workouts with friends or communicate with trainers will...
watchOS on the Apple Watch Series 7 is optimized for its larger display. Now, Apple executives Alan Dye and Stan Ng have explained some of the rationale behind watchOS's tweaks for the Series 7 in an interview with CNET.
Alan Dye is Apple's vice president of interface design and Stan Ng is the company's vice president of product marketing. They explained that Apple chose to increase the...
Facebook today held a live event to talk about the "metaverse," aka the virtual and augmented reality evolution of social technology in the future, and as part of the presentation, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new name for the company. Going forward, Facebook the company will be known as "Meta," while Facebook will still be available as a social media product alongside WhatsApp...
Tuesday October 26, 2021 5:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
A file within an Apple Watch retail demo unit suggests that at some point, Apple considered using "Apple Watch Pro" branding for some models of its smartwatch.
The file, shared by Apple Demo on Twitter, dated February 26, 2015, is contained within a folder of other Apple Watch logos, including a logo for the Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Sport. The image suggests that at some point,...
Tuesday October 26, 2021 3:46 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple's privacy rules are "negatively affecting" Facebook, and its business, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed during its most recent earnings call.
As a quick refresher, starting with iOS 14.5 and all newer versions of iOS and iPadOS, Apple requires that apps ask for users' permission to track them across other apps and websites. Under the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, the...
Wednesday October 20, 2021 3:41 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Facebook is reportedly planning to change its name to better reflect Mark Zuckerberg's goal of creating a "metaverse," reports The Verge, claiming the change could come as soon as next week.
From the report:
The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech...
Facebook is re-adding voice and video calling features to its main Facebook app after moving the features to Messenger back in 2014, reports Bloomberg.
Users in some countries including the United States are now able to make voice or video calls directly from the Facebook app. As of now, Facebook is testing the feature, which is meant to cut down on the number of times that Facebook users...
Apple's suppliers are currently developing components for next-generation sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8 that will allow users to measure their blood glucose level, according to a new report.
According to a paywalled report from DigiTimes, Apple and its suppliers have begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors, a commonly used sensor type for health devices. The new sensors,...
Top Rated Comments