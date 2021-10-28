This is What Facebook's Upcoming Smart Watch Looks Like

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been working on a smart watch designed to compete with the Apple Watch since early this year, and now Bloomberg has obtained pictures of the device.

facebook meta smart watch
The smart watch has a design that's not too far off from the Apple Watch, but it is wider and rounder with more curved edges. There is a camera at the bottom of the display, along with a control button on the right side.

According to Bloomberg, the watch features a detachable wrist strap and a button at the top of the case. Prior rumors have suggested the watch will have a detachable display with two built-in cameras for taking pictures and videos to share to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

A camera on the front of the display will be used for video calls, while a secondary camera on the back can be used for capturing photos when the body is detached from the stainless steel watch frame.

The device will offer a cellular connection that does not require a smartphone, and wearers will be able to send messages with services like Messenger and WhatsApp. It is also expected to have built-in health tracking features like a heart rate monitor.

Meta, which operates social networking site Facebook, already sells Oculus virtual reality headsets and the Facebook Portal video calling devices, but the smart watch will be its first wearable. Meta is planning to launch the watch as early as 2022, but there is no solidified timeline for release as of yet and plans could still change. If the device does debut in 2022, it will compete with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
2 hours ago at 04:32 pm
Meta on my wrist? HARD PASS.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
2 hours ago at 04:32 pm
Meta reading your blood pressure and meta sending it to your insuruance company and you not meta, really, paying higher health ins. costs because of it.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BradWI Avatar
BradWI
2 hours ago at 04:34 pm
They couldn't pay me to wear that.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FishyFish Avatar
FishyFish
2 hours ago at 04:32 pm
That's a NOPE from me
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwsf28 Avatar
jwsf28
2 hours ago at 04:35 pm
Features include: Whispering sweet conspiracy theories into your ear every night while tracking your sleep, forwarding contentious memes to relatives around the holidays, and helps delegitimize elections while you track your workouts!
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacDevil7334 Avatar
MacDevil7334
2 hours ago at 04:33 pm
The detachable design is an interesting idea. Unfortunately Facebook is so untrustworthy that I would never consider buying this or any other piece of hardware they make.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
