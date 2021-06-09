Facebook Working on Smart Watch With Detachable Display and Two Built-In Cameras

Facebook has been working on a new smart watch for the last several months, and The Verge today unveiled new details about the device, which will compete with the Apple Watch.

Facebook Watch Feature
The Facebook smart watch will have a detachable display with two built-in cameras for taking pictures and videos to share on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

A camera on the front of the watch's display will be available for video calls, while a 1080p camera at the back can be used for capturing photos when the watch body is detached from the stainless steel watch frame.

Facebook is planning to work with other companies to create accessories that can be attached to the camera hub portion of the watch, like backpacks. Facebook is hoping that people will use the watch in the same ways that smartphones are used now to circumvent Apple and Google's control over mobile Facebook users.

Prior rumors about the smart watch suggested it will feature a cellular connection that does not require a smartphone, and wearers will be able to send messages with Facebook services like Messenger and WhatsApp. It's also expected to have built-in health tracking features like a heart rate monitor, and it will run a custom version of Android.

There have been rumors that Apple might one day add a camera to the Apple Watch, but it so far has yet to happen. Given Facebook's poor track record when it comes to data collection and privacy, people may be hesitant to use a Facebook-designed smart watch, especially one equipped with multiple cameras and a microphone.

Future iterations of the Facebook smart watch will serve as a key input device for augmented reality glasses that Facebook also has in the works. Facebook is aiming to launch its new smart watch next summer, and it could be priced at around $400.

Top Rated Comments

Yokon54 Avatar
Yokon54
1 hour ago at 01:31 pm
Hahaha…THE hardest of all passes.

No one trusts FB and their hardware has been trash, so it will flop.
Score: 36 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
1 hour ago at 01:32 pm
Here's an alt version I also presented to the editor that some might appreciate…



Attachment Image
Score: 35 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
1 hour ago at 01:32 pm
Cameras? On a Facebook product that you wear on your wrist? hahahahahaha
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg Avatar
raindogg
1 hour ago at 01:31 pm
Looks like Facebook figured out a new way to track your every move.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
1 hour ago at 01:31 pm
Hard pass. For eternity.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Malithion Avatar
Malithion
1 hour ago at 01:33 pm
DOA
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
