Deals: Apple Pencil 2 Drops to $99.99 on Verizon ($29 Off)
Verizon today is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $99.99, down from $129.00. This deal has been applied automatically and does not require a special promo code.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale is a match of one of the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2, and as of writing it's only available on Verizon. We very rarely see the Apple Pencil 2 dip below this sale price, so if you've been on the hunt for one at a discount, now's a great time to buy.
The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations).
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
