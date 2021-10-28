Apple's Services Achieve All-Time Quarterly Revenue Record

by

Apple today reported services revenue of $18.27 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which is an all-time quarterly revenue record. The company's services revenue was up around 25% from $14.54 billion in the year-ago quarter.

apple services newsroom
Apple's services category includes revenue generated from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, AppleCare+, iCloud, iTunes Store, licensing, and more.

Cook told CNBC that Apple has 745 million paid subscriptions, ranging from Apple Music subscriptions to in-app subscriptions through the App Store.

"That's up 160 million year on year, which is up five times in five years," said Cook. "So it's been quite the growth cycle."

Apple's financial chief Luca Maestri said the company set September quarter revenue records across each of its services, and he said Apple's active installed base of all devices reached a new all-time high across all of its geographic segments.

Maestri said Apple's services category brought in $68 billion revenue in the 2021 fiscal year, which is nearly triple the company's services revenue six years ago.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that Apple Fitness+ subscribers can now use SharePlay to start a group workout or meditation with their friends while on a FaceTime call. Apple Fitness+ is also expanding to 15 more countries on November 3.

Apple reported overall revenue of $83.4 billion for the quarter, which ran from late June through late September of this year.

Tag: earnings

Top Rated Comments

neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
3 hours ago at 03:21 pm
This profit helps Apple’s margins and allows Apple to keep hardware margins lower.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
4 hours ago at 02:58 pm

How does AppleCare+ classify as a service?
What else does it classify as? It's not a good. It's a service.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dguisinger Avatar
dguisinger
3 hours ago at 03:52 pm

This profit helps Apple’s margins and allows Apple to keep hardware margins lower.
.....
you seriously think they are keeping their margins lower because they are making money elsewhere?
when has there ever been evidence of that?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dumastudetto Avatar
dumastudetto
3 hours ago at 03:53 pm

This profit helps Apple’s margins and allows Apple to keep hardware margins lower.
Apple always strives to keep prices as low as possible for customers, while also maintaining margins high enough to continue investing in building the best-of-breed products and services we all love. It's a win-win for everyone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danielsutton Avatar
danielsutton
4 hours ago at 02:45 pm
How does AppleCare+ classify as a service?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
4 hours ago at 02:51 pm
Services should decouple 3rd party App Store revenue. Apple having to lower commission and/or allow third party billing is inevitable and when it does, Services revenue will take a big hit.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

ipad mac side by side

Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Record for Macs With 'Strong Demand' for M1 MacBook Air

Thursday October 28, 2021 1:47 pm PDT by
Apple today reported Mac revenue of $9.17 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which is an all-time quarterly revenue record for Macs. Apple CEO Tim Cook said there was "strong demand" for the M1 MacBook Air in particular. No new Macs were released during the quarter, with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models not being released until after the quarter ended, but...
Read Full Article28 comments
appleservices

Apple's Services Revenue Reaches $17.5 Billion in Q3 2021, Setting New All-Time Record

Tuesday July 27, 2021 2:22 pm PDT by
Apple's services category, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and more, saw another quarter of incredible growth according to Apple's earnings results for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 (second calendar quarter). Services brought in $17.5 billion during the quarter, up 33 percent from $13.2 billion in the year-ago...
Read Full Article31 comments
appleservices

Apple Services Revenue Hits All-Time Record High of $16.9 Billion in Q2 2021

Wednesday April 28, 2021 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple's services category, which includes the App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness, and more, saw record growth during the second fiscal quarter of 2021 (first calendar quarter). According to Apple's earnings report, the services segment brought in $16.9 billion, up 27 percent from the $13.4 billion in revenue...
Read Full Article29 comments
Global 500 2021

Apple Leaps Up Fortune Global 500 Rankings

Monday August 2, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
Apple has leaped from third to first place for profit and from twelfth to sixth place for revenue in the Fortune Global 500 rankings of the world's biggest companies. After reaching a record high of $33.3 trillion in last year's rankings, total revenue for the world's biggest companies fell 4.8 percent to $31.7 trillion this year. Even so, the combined sales of all of the companies on the...
Read Full Article16 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air

Apple's Mac and iPad Sales Continue to Surge in Q3 2021

Tuesday July 27, 2021 1:52 pm PDT by
Macs and iPads are selling in record numbers as people continue to work and learn from home. According to Apple's latest earnings report for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 (second calendar quarter), Apple's Mac category brought in $8.8 billion, up from $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Sales were just a bit down from the second fiscal quarter of 2021, when Apple's Macs brought in $9.1 ...
Read Full Article17 comments
aapl 4q21 line

Apple Reports 4Q 2021 Results: $20.6B Profit on $83.4B Revenue

Thursday October 28, 2021 1:39 pm PDT by
Apple today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, which corresponds to the third calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $83.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.6 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $64.7 billion and net quarterly profit of $12.7 billion, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the year-ago...
Read Full Article55 comments
iphone 13 and iphone 13 pro max

Supply Constraints Cost Apple $6 Billion in Q4 2021

Thursday October 28, 2021 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple's revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 came in under expectations, which Apple CEO Tim Cook said was caused by supply constraints on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. In an interview with CNBC, Cook said the supply issues cost Apple around $6 billion."We had a very strong performance despite larger than expected supply constraints, which we estimate to be around $6 billion," Cook told ...
Read Full Article17 comments
appleservices

Apple's Services Revenue Hits All-Time High of $15.8B Billion in Q1 2021

Wednesday January 27, 2021 2:10 pm PST by
Apple's services category, which includes the App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness, and more, saw significant growth in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 (fourth calendar quarter of 2020). According to Apple's latest earnings report, the services segment brought in $15.8 billion, up from $12.7 billion in the year-ago...
Read Full Article19 comments
applewatchseroundup

Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories Category Sets New June Quarter Revenue Record of $8.8 Billion

Tuesday July 27, 2021 2:24 pm PDT by
Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories category saw strong growth during the third fiscal quarter of 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during today's earnings call. The category brought in $8.8 billion, up 36 percent from $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. According to Cook, the category set a new all-time June quarter revenue record. Wearables, Home, and Accessories includes the Apple...
Read Full Article18 comments
apple q3 earnings call

Apple to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings on July 27

Wednesday June 30, 2021 7:37 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it plans to hold its quarter three earnings call for the 2021 fiscal year on July 27, 2021. During the third quarter, which includes late March through late June, the company made several major announcements, including brand new iPad Pros, redesigned 24-inch iMac, AirTags, and a new Apple TV. Additionally, the company held its annual Worldwide Developers...
Read Full Article17 comments