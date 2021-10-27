Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 15.2 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.2 update to developers, with the software coming just a few days after the release of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support.

Apple TV tvOS 15 Feature
Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 15.2 update, but we'll update this article should anything new be found.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Related Stories

Apple TV tvOS 15 Feature

Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 15.1 to Developers

Tuesday September 21, 2021 10:06 am PDT by
Following the release of the tvOS 15 update yesterday, Apple has seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.1 to developers. Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode. Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's...
Read Full Article14 comments
Apple TV tvOS 15

Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 15.1 to Developers

Wednesday October 13, 2021 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.1 update, one week after seeding the third beta and three weeks after the release of tvOS 15. Developers can download the new tvOS 15.1 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode. Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than...
Read Full Article2 comments
Apple TV tvOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 15.1 to Developers

Tuesday September 28, 2021 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.1 update, one week after seeding the first beta and a week after the release of tvOS 15. Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode. Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major...
Read Full Article7 comments
apple tv 4k design clue

Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Tuesday July 13, 2021 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after Apple seeded the fifth tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the latest Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using...
Read Full Article17 comments
Apple TV tvOS 15

Apple Seeds tvOS 15.1 Release Candidate to Developers

Monday October 18, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the RC version of an upcoming tvOS 15.1 update, one week after seeding the fourth beta and a month after the release of tvOS 15. Developers can download the new tvOS 15.1 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode. Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than...
Read Full Article4 comments
apple tv 4k design clue

Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Thursday July 8, 2021 1:17 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after Apple seeded the fourth tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the latest Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode....
Read Full Article7 comments
apple tv 4k design clue

Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Monday June 14, 2021 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after Apple seeded the second tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed ...
Read Full Article7 comments
appletv4k

Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 14.3 Update to Developers

Thursday November 12, 2020 1:49 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta available a week after the tvOS 14.2 release. Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.2 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode. Other than new...
Read Full Article5 comments
apple tv 4k design clue

Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Tuesday June 29, 2021 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after Apple seeded the third tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed ...
Read Full Article11 comments
Apple TV tvOS 15

Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 15.1 to Developers

Wednesday October 6, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.1 update, one week after seeding the second beta and two weeks after the release of tvOS 15. Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode. Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than...
Read Full Article8 comments